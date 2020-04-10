Fremont's Walz named All-Area female Swimmer of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fremont senior Emma Walz is the 2020 All-Area girls Swimmer of the Year after medaling in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke, allowing her to become the first Lady Tiger to medal in four consecutive years in the same event.

“I thought it exceeded all of my expectations for the year,” Walz said. “I surprised myself actually throughout the whole season because I didn’t think I’d be hitting the times that I was in the middle of the season.

Walz leaves Fremont as a record holder in eight races, setting five this season—the 200 freestyle, the 200 individual medley, the 100 freestyle, the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

“She is a very versatile athlete, she was able to swim all four strokes and was able to compete in any event we gave her,” Fremont coach Ali Granger said. “She was also a great team leader.”

She also holds the record for the 100 backstroke and was a part of the school record relay teams in the 200 medley relay along with the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, all which were set during her junior season.

“It’s an honor to leave a legacy like that,” Walz said. “I think it motivates a lot of the younger swimmers coming up into high school swimming.”