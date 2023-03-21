A new group of faces will be attempting to carry Fremont boys track and field team back into contention this season with just one individual point coming back from last year’s state title squad.

“It’s a little bit difficult to replace the team that we had last year, but we have a good, young team with some top end talent sprinkled in,” said Fremont coach Dave Sellon. “We’re going to have to develop and it’s going to be a work in progress as the season goes on.”

The Tigers bring back one individual point in sophomore Juan Gonzalez’ eighth place finish in the 3200m and one leg of the state winning 4x800m relay in senior Paulo Torres.

“We’ve been very fortunate the last few years because we had a ton of talent and a lot of depth, but we’ve been doing this a long time,” Sellon said. “It’s the process and that’s why you do it. Sometimes you have a team that takes a little while to come together while you’re learning and building.”

Gonzalez, coming in off an individual state title in cross country this winter, will draw most of the attention on the Tigers squad.

In his first race of the spring, Gonzalez posted a 2:00.7 in the 800m to win the race at the Bulldog Challenge Saturday at Concordia University’s indoor facility.

The sophomore also had the second fastest 1600m time during the unofficial winter season according to records kept by Prep Running Nerd, clocking in at 4:23.56 at the end of January.

He also slotted into both the 4x400m relay and the 4x800m relays Saturday.

Both crews finished fifth with Will Schulz, Gonzalez, Caleb Sund and Colter Fritz logging a 3:46.39 in the shorter relay and Fritz, Gonzalez, Domingo Perez-Ramos and Nathan Soto clocking in at 8:50.10 in the longer version.

The rest of the Tigers cross country squad also put out strong showings in their first runs on a track this spring.

“We have a core nucleus of kids that are left over from last year that will help take the reigns,” Sellon said.

Junior Wes Pleskac finished runner-up in the 1600m, turning in a time of 4:46.48 while Sund was hot on his heels, coming in fourth at 4:51.66.

Schulz earned the runner-up spot in the 3200m with a time of 10:18.51, edging out third place finisher and teammate sophomore Noah Miller by a tenth of a second.

Junior Michael Dalton headlined the Tigers efforts in the field, winning the pole vault by clearing 12’ to win the event in Seward. Teammate Jame Fittje cleared 9’ to finish fifth.

Freshman Noah Sagehorn notched a fourth place finish in the high jump, finishing at 5’6”.

Junior Wyatt Kurzenberger took home a bronze finish in the shot put with a heave of 47’ ¼”.