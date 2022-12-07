Fresh faces propel Bergan boys basketball

Most of Bergan’s boys varsity team is getting on the job learning experience as the Knights return just one starter from last winter.

Through two games, Bergan haven’t produced a win, falling in a tight 53-47 loss to Fort Calhoun in the season opener.

“It was exciting to see those guys get out on the court,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik after the loss to the Pioneers. “Outside of Max (Nosal) and Logan (Eggen), those are the only two guys who got consistent minutes on the court for us and Logan was towards the back of the bench. Everyone else was new.”

Nosal is the lone starter back for the Knights while big man Eggen came in off the bench. Nosal averaged led the team in scoring, average 13.4 points per game.

He’s matched that mark through the first two games, scoring 13 against the Pioneers including a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to pull the Knights within striking distance and 14 against Bancroft-Rosalie.

Eggen appeared in all 20 games last winter, coming off the bench to average 3.3 ppg.

The 6’5” junior spearheads a trio of big men for Bergan including 6’5” Alec Wendt and 6’4” Logan Anderson.

“We’ve got a size advantage and we think that’s going to be our strength this year,” Mlnarik said.

In a more featured roll, Eggen is averaging 9.5 ppg and notched a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Panthers.

Wendt went for nine and nine against Bancroft-Rosalie, showcasing the Knights potential for a one-two punch in the post.

“The thing with those guys, they are very skilled with their backs to the basket,” Mlnarik said. “It’s got to be an emphasis that we’ve got guys touching it in the post.”

Mlnarik also noted that by playing through Bergan’s posts, the Knights will have a chance to get their perimeter players better looks at open three’s.

“The greatest asset of (Eggen, Wendt and Anderson) is they are great passers,” Mlnarik said.

Bergan will continue looking for its first win Friday, traveling to Brownell-Talbot for an 8 p.m. tip.

“We want to keep getting better every single day and see where that takes us towards the end of the year,” Mlnarik said. “We have so many guys that are on the varsity floor for the first time.”