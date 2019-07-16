Grant Frickenstein will be lacing up his basketball shoes for a final time on Monday for the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Game at Lincoln North Star.
While intramural contests at the University of Nebraska at Omaha are likely in the 2019 Fremont Bergan graduate’s future, games at the collegiate level are not.
“I’ve been playing basketball my entire life,” said Frickenstein, who received numerous offers to play at the next level. “I just felt like it was the right time to give it up and focus on academics because that is what will help me get a good job out in the real world.”
Frickenstein, who led the Knights to a Class D-1 state runner-up finish in March, will compete for the Blue Team in the 8 p.m. game at Lincoln North Star. The girls game, which includes Haley Kempf of Bergan for the Reds, will play at 6.
Frickenstein will be coached by Luke Olson of Bennington and Drake Beranek of Kearney. The former coached the Bergan all-stater earlier this summer in another all-star event.
“It is a great feeling to get picked for it and the game will be a ton of fun,” Frickenstein said. “I’ve already played for Coach Olson once this summer in the Warrior Classic. Some of the other guys I played with on a traveling team when I was a freshman. It will be nice to play with them one more time.”
Frickenstein is one of four Fremont Tribune All-Area players selected for the game. Tanner Wietfeld, who led North Bend to a Class C-1 state runner-up finish, and Wahoo High graduates Blake Lacey and Winston Cook are also on the Blue.
Other players expected to compete for the Blue include: Josiah Allick of Lincoln North Star, Karson Gansebom of Bennington, Jack Goering of Grand Island Central Catholic, Mason Hiemstra of Alliance, Jaden Horton of Lincoln High and Carson Schwarz of Kearney.
The Reds, coached by Scott Lamberty of York and PJ Quinn of Mead, feature Drew Bippes of Falls City Sacred Heart, Brady Danielson of York, Gage Delimont of Ainsworth, Wes Dreamer and Connor Riekenburg of Lincoln East, Nico Felici of Bellevue West, Jackson Hirschfeld of Centennial, Keyshawn Jenkins of Lincoln High, Jake Kudron of Omaha Skutt and Cade Reichardt of Aurora.
“I think the teams are very well matched,” Frickenstein said. “They did a great job of selecting the teams. It should be a lot of fun for the fans to watch.”
The players report on Sunday with a pair of practices. After a night of mini golf, the athletes will stay in Lincoln at the University of Nebraska. The teams will have a walk through practice on Monday.
Frickenstein scored 27 points and captured Most Valuable Player honors for the Dark Team during that squad’s 105-91 win over the Whites in the Warrior Classic in June in Fremont. He hopes to have another solid outing in his prep finale.
“I want us to win the game, but I want it to be as memorable as possible,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of people who get the opportunity to play in this game. I just want to take advantage of that opportunity the best I possibly can.”