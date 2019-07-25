Grant Frickenstein has captured another honor.
The 2019 Fremont Bergan graduate has received the Ed Johnson Memorial Scholarship, an award that is named after the longtime boys basketball coach at Lincoln Northeast High School.
The scholarship honors a senior boys basketball player who exhibits excellence in scholarship, leadership, sportsmanship, loyalty and citizenship.
Frickenstein was honored during Monday night’s Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Game in Lincoln.
“Whenever he faced adversity, I never saw him making excuses or pointing fingers or blaming others,” Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik told the Tribune. “He’s just a good role model for kids.”
It is the third time in the last seven years that someone from Fremont has captured the scholarship. Cade Niehaus, a Fremont High School graduate, was honored in 2017. Another FHS alumnus, Trevor Wiegert, was honored in 2013.
Frickenstein, who was the honorary captain of the Tribune’s All-Area team, plans on attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the fall.