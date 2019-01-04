Grant Frickenstein reached a milestone on Friday night.
The Fremont Bergan senior surpassed 1,000 career points during Bergan’s 78-30 win over Homer at Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
Frickenstein, who finished with a game-high 21 points, went over the century mark midway through the second quarter.
“Grant’s been contributing since his freshman year for us,” Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said during a postgame radio interview. “You could tell as a freshman his potential and his talent. … He’s really worked hard on his game, not only in the gym but in the weight room.
“In the last 2-3 years he’s really dedicated himself in the weight room. That’s just made him that much better as a basketball player. He’s worked really hard and he deserves everything that he’s earned.”
It didn’t take long for Bergan’s offense to get rolling against Homer.
A 12-0 scoring run in the first quarter put Bergan up 15-3. Class D1’s top-ranked team later stretched its lead to 25-10 after a dunk by Frickenstein.
A basket by Homer’s Caleb Kearnes cut Bergan’s lead to 12 points (32-20) in the second quarter, but that would be the closest Homer would get the rest of the contest.
Bergan (8-3) ended the second quarter with a 20-3 scoring spurt to lead 52-23 at halftime.
Dre Vance scored nine of his 19 points in the third quarter as Bergan outscored Homer 15-1 to take a 67-24 lead into the final quarter.
With the decisive lead, Bergan was able to clear its bench and all 11 of its fourth-quarter points were scored by non-starters. Shea Gossett had four points while AJ Walter had three and Nick Kincanon and Lucas Pruss had two apiece.
“It was nice to get some younger guys in the game and get them some varsity experience because we’re going to need some depth in the second part of our season,” Moore said. “It’s good to see them contribute in a varsity game.”
Riley Lindberg joined Frickenstein and Vance in double figures with 11 points. Jake Ridder had seven while Thunder Myers chipped in six.
Kearnes paced Homer (1-9) with 12 points.
Bergan is back in action on Saturday when it plays at Arlington.
Box score
Homer 11 12 1 6—30
Fremont Bergan 28 24 15 11—78
Homer—Caleb Kearnes 12, Landon Gilster 5, Kadyn Harris 3, Jake Huerta 3, Logan Schreier 2, Grant Lander 2, Cyle Wolfe 2, Alex Huerta 1.
Fremont Bergan—Grant Frickenstein 21, Dre Vance 19, Riley Lindberg 11, Jake Ridder 7, Thunder Myers 6, Shea Gossett 4, AJ Walter 3, Dylan Gartner 2, Lucas Pruss 2, Nick Kincanon 2, Tyten Vance 2.