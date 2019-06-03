Despite playing the game with only eight healthy players, the Dark team capitalized on chemistry to capture a 105-91 victory over the White team in the 13th Annual Warrior Basketball Classic all-star game (played at the Midland University Wikert Event Center) on Saturday night.
“I thought our team chemistry was the key tonight,” said Kobey Simons (Bishop Neumann), who was named the Dark team’s MVP after scoring 23 points and grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds. “For as little time as we had together, I felt like we played well as a team. We really shared the basketball.”
Even though the Dark team was down three players-due to prior commitments and Josh Brester (Howells-Dodge) hurting an ankle during a pre-game practice-Jonathan Baehr (North Bend Central), who coached the Dark team along with Chris Whitwer (Blair), said having a short bench might have worked to his team’s advantage.
“I think with only having eight guys available we were able to get a good rotation going,” Baehr said. “Our substitution pattern allowed us to keep our guys fresh, so I guess it helped us out with the flow of the game.”
Neither team enjoyed a lead larger than four points until a Ryan Brunkhorst (Blair) bucket gave the Dark team a 32-24 lead with 9:15 left in the first half. The White team battled back to cut the lead to 52-49 at halftime.
“Both teams have great players, who can shoot the basketball, so there are going to be some runs,” said Baehr. “I just think we were able to get a few more shots to fall on our runs.”
A Grant Frickenstein (Archbishop Bergan) basket, followed by a Brunkhorst 3-pointer, allowed the White team to take a 54-52 lead just one minute into the second half.
Frickenstein, who was named the Dark team’s MVP after scoring a game-high 27 points, added another 3-pointer to extend the White lead to 57-52 with 18:27 remaining in the contest.
Over the next eight minutes, however, the two teams traded leads five times before a Simons basket gave the Dark team a lead it would never relinquish again.
“This is an all-star game so sometimes there’s not a lot of defense played,” Simons said. “I was really proud of our defense late in the game, though, because we were able to get the stops when we needed them.”