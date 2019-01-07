ARLINGTON -- Grant Frickenstein wasn't too kind to his mother's high school alma mater on Saturday night.
The Fremont Bergan senior scored 43 points to lead the Knights to a 73-55 win over Arlington. The performance tied Wes Eikmeier for the fourth-most points in an individual game in school history.
"Going into it, I knew Arlington was going to play their best game against us," the 6-foot-3 Frickenstein said. "I knew we would have to play great as a team because Arlington was going to hit their shots."
The Eagles used a trio of 3-point baskets -- two by Jack Schollmeyer and one by Sam Kubat to lead 13-11 after one quarter. Frickenstein had seven points in the opening period.
Frickenstein heated up in the second quarter. He hit a pair of treys among his 13 points. Dre and Tyten Vance added four points in the period to boost the Knights to a 32-22 halftime lead.
"I figured every possession was going to matter to us," Frickenstein said. "I knew we had to play well as a team if we were going to win. I felt like I was was in the zone. Things just flowed well. My teammates did a great job of getting me the ball in good position."
Frickenstein added 12 points in the third period to help the Knights to a 54-38 advantage. He finished with 11 more in the final period.
"I've been in zones before, but this felt really good," said Frickenstein, whose previous high game was 30 points.
Frickenstein finished with 15 field goals, including five from 3-point land. He connected on 8 of 10 free throws. Dre Vance added 11 points while Riley Lindberg chipped in seven points.
Frickenstein said the performance was especially gratifying since his mother -- the former Michelle Fuchs -- is an alumna of AHS. Several relatives were in attendance.
"That made it extra special," said Frickenstein, who eclipsed 1,000 career points during a win over Homer on Friday night. He became the sixth player for the Knights to reach that milestone, joining Eikmeier, Jim Meister, current Augustana forward Adam Dykman, Kevin McGill and Todd Adams.
Eikmeier, the former Colorado State standout, owns the two highest scoring individual games in Bergan history, including 59 set during the 2007-08 season and 45 set in 2005-06. Dykman scored 44 during the 2014-15 season. Eikmeier had his 43-point game during his senior season of 2007-08.
Schollmeyer led the Eagles, 2-8, with 14 points and Kubat finished with 12. Arlington plays Tuesday night at North Bend.
The Bergan junior varsity went 2-1 in recent games. On Thursday, the Knights lost 63-37 to Concordia. Shea Gossett led Bergan with eight points. On Friday, Bergan beat Homer 61-19 as Jackson Gilfry scored 14 points. Bergan beat the Eagles 41-34 with Tyten Vance leading the way with 10 points.
The varsity Knights, 9-3, will host North Bend on Saturday night.