OMAHA — Grant Frickenstein helped Fremont Bergan get off to a winning start on the 2018-19 boys basketball season Friday night.
The 6-foot-3 senior scored 28 of his game-high 30 points in the first half to help the Knights to a 69-39 win over Omaha Christian Academy.
“Defenses are going to key on him and he has done a very good job of getting others involved,” Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said in a postgame radio interview. “I’ve been really impressed with his strength in the lane. Hopefully we can take advantage of that with him posting up a guard that is smaller than him. He showed some of that tonight. He had a great game and didn’t force anything. He just let the game come to him.”
Frickenstein had four points and Jake Ridder added a basket to help Bergan go up up 6-2. After Seth Preston scored for OCA to make it 6-4, the Knights closed the first quarter on 20-6 run. The Knights led 52-19 at halftime.
Moore said the Bergan’s defensive pressure was effective.
“I think they (the Eagles) were getting a little tired,” he said. “They were putting up some quick shots and that is exactly what we want the other team to do in our press. We were able to convert on the offensive end after getting some of those turnovers. We did a lot of good things for a first game out.”
Dre Vance added 16 points and Riley Lindberg had six for Bergan. The Knights will host Douglas County West at 4 Saturday afternoon.
Preston had 16 points for OCA.
Box Score
Fremont Bergan — Grant Frickenstein 30, Dre Vance 16, Tyten Vance 2, Riley Lindberg 6, Thunder Myers 5, Dylan Gartner 4, Caleb Villwok 2, Jackson Gilfry 2, Jake Ridder 2.