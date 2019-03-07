LINCOLN — Fremont Bergan forward Grant Frickenstein can hurt opponents in a lot of ways. Fullerton discovered that in the first round Thursday of the Class D-1 boys state basketball tournament.
Frickenstein scored 31 points and senior teammate Dre Vance added 17 as the Knights downed the Warriors 73-64 against Lincoln East High School.
“I felt like we lost to the best team in the field,” Fullerton coach Richard Plumbtree said. “They are going to be tough for anyone to beat. Frickenstein is a great player. Everything goes through him.”
Fullerton led 40-38 at halftime before Frickenstein scored Bergan’s final five points of the third quarter to put the Knights up 53-52.
The Knights seized the momentum in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Vance connected with Frickenstein on an alley-oop. The dunk started a 10-4 run by the Knights and the Warriors never recovered.
“That play was definitely a momentum-changer,” Plumbtree said. “But we also didn’t shoot the ball as we did earlier. We were rushing our shots and lost our composure a bit.”
Frickenstein said the Knights have ran the play before.
“Normally I’m supposed to come down with and (go back up),” he said. “It was right there so I just went up for it and then once I had it down, the crowd was really into it. We were ready to finish the game.”
Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said the alley-oop was just an example of two veterans making a play.
“That was a game-changer,” he said. “It is a play that Dre doesn’t really trust sometimes. I told him that if I call it, throw it and I don’t care if it is a turnover. The play worked and we got a lot of energy from it. I thought at the time we should take a chance with it.”
Frickenstein’s free throw with 3:46 remaining put Bergan up 63-56. The Knights never let the Warriors get closer than five points the rest of the way. Senior Dylan Gartner scored with 1:27 left to make it 69-62.
After a T.J. Dubas basket, Tyten Vance and Dre Vance finished off the win by connecting on a pair of free throws apiece.
Bergan trailed by as many as eight points in the first half. Brandon Rasmussen of the Warriors made it 32-24 with 4:09 left in the second quarter, but Tyten Vance scored off a Gartner assist to start an 8-1 Bergan run.
The Knights only trailed by two at the break.
“We had the pace right where we wanted it,” Mlnarik said. “I felt good about where we were at. We’re a team that I think brings our best in the third and fourth quarters so our guys did a really good job of keeping the pace. Fullerton hit a lot of shots in the first half and they had multiple guys step up for them.”
Bergan’s defensive intensity may have played a factor down the stretch. The Warriors hit only 4 of 12 shots from the field in the last eight minutes and also turned the ball over four times.
Dubas led the Warriors, who end their season at 18-7, with 21 points. Brentyn Wetovick, the reigning Class D 400-meter champion in track, added 16 points.
“The kids did a great job and fought hard every game,” Plumbtree said. “We lost to Kenesaw in subdistricts so the sub-state format gave us a second chance. I felt like the eight best teams got down here and I’m glad we were one of them.”
Senior post player Riley Lindberg added 13 points for the Knights, who improve to 18-8. Gartner and Tyten Vance added six points apiece.
Bergan will now face top-seeded Elm Creek at 9 Friday morning in the semifinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Buffaloes beat eighth-seeded Lourdes Central Catholic 52-36 in the first round.
“This means a ton to me and the entire team,” Frickenstein said about moving on to the next round. “I remember a bunch of my classmates and I went when the boys won it in (2014). We got to see that environment and saw how awesome that was. We’ve dreamt about that ever since. I think we’re all super-excited and blessed that we’re one step closer to pursuing that goal (of a state title).”
Elm Creek (22-3), which has no seniors in its rotation, took a 25-17 lead into halftime and extended the cushion to 36-22 late in the third on a bucket from junior Gage Clabaugh.
Trey Miner led the Buffaloes with 16 points. Freshman Blake Miller had 19 points for Lourdes.
Box Score
Fullerton 21 19 12 12 — 65
Bergan 20 18 15 20 — 73
Fullerton — Dubas 21, Wetovick 16, Ostransky 3, Rasmussen 13, Maxfield 8, Gonsior 3.
Bergan — Tyten Vance 6, Dylan Gartner 6, Grant Frickenstein 31, Dre Vance 17, Riley Lindberg 13.