Fremont First State Bank Seniors defeated Lincoln Northeast Judds Brothers 9-6 Wednesday night in Lincoln.
FSB tallied 13 hits and a trio of pitchers toed the rubber in the win.
“Another good offensive ball game for us but I would have liked to see push a few more runs across in the later innings,” FSB coach Jeff Hayden said.
Fremont scored one run in the first inning and added four runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Every player in the lineup for Fremont registered a hit. Mitchell Glause led the way with three hits and Dillon Dix and Nick Herink added two apiece. Dawson Glause, Austin Callahan, Eli Herink, Jackson Gilfry, Brody Sintek and Brennan Callahan each had a hit.
Herink and Austin Callahan's hits were doubles and one of Dix's hits was a double. Dix drove in three runs and Brennan Callahan had two RBIs. Gilfry, Mitchell Glause and Nick Herink all stole a base for Fremont.
Gilfry got the start on the hill going 4 1/3 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks. He struck out four. Brennan Callahan struck out three, walked two, allowed three hits and four runs (none earned) in relief. Austin Callahan pitched the final inning and struck out all three batters he faced.
FSB is now 3-0 on the season and will next play in the Omaha Central Tournament this weekend. Fremont opens with Omaha Northwest at 12:45 p.m. and Omaha South at 3 p.m. Friday. They take on Omaha North at 10:30 Saturday morning before playing Lincoln High at 12:45 p.m.