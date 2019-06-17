The First State Bank Juniors dropped a pair of games recently.
Lincoln Southeast edged the Juniors 9-7. Southeast led 2-1 after one inning, but the Juniors countered with three runs in the second on RBI hits by Sam Gifford and Camden McKenzie.
LSE tied it with two runs in the second and added two in the third. After FSB knotted the game at 6 with two in the fifth, Southeast went ahead for good with a run in fifth. LSE tacked on two more in the sixth while the Juniors closed the scoring with a run in the seventh.
Connor Richmond took the loss. He worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking out one. Julius Cortes didn’t allow a run in 2/3 of an inning. He struck out two.
Brenton Pitt and Kolbe Moore led First State’s offensive attack with two hits apiece. Pitt also had one RBI.
McKenzie knocked in two runs with a double while Brady Benson also doubled.
In another game, Lincoln East scored nine runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 16-2 win over the Juniors.
Barry Field and Chase Sutherland had one hit apiece for the Juniors. Richmond and Moore score one run each.
East scored a run off Pitt in the first inning and added four more in the second to seize control. The Junior cut into the deficit with a run in the third and fourth innings, but couldn’t get any closer.
Pitt worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed six runs (only two earned) on seven hits and a walk. He also struck out five. Hunter Mueller worked the final 1 1/3 innings.
The Juniors will host Gretna at 5 on Tuesday night at Schilke Field. On Wednesday, FSB will travel to Beatrice for a game at 5 p.m. Fremont will also competed in the Elkhorn Tournament on Friday-Sunday.