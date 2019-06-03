The Fremont First State Bank Seniors swept Norfolk 8-3 and 12-0 in American Legion baseball action Saturday.
Brody Sintek pitched seven full innings in the 8-3 victory while Dillon Dix went six innings in the shortened 12-0 victory. Sintek struck out eight and allowed nine hits and three earned runs while walking none. Dix ended with one strikeout and one walk while allowing four hits.
The offense was just as impressive with a total of 31 hits, eight of them for extra bases. The team also tallied 12 stolen bases.
“Offensively I was really pleased with our production, we ran the bases very well stealing 12 bases over the doubleheader but I think we had opportunities to add runs early and need to limit our strikeouts.” FSB coach Jeff Hayden said. "Brody and Dillon both had great outings and each had great stuff today.”
Dillon Dix led Fremont's 15-hit attack with four of the 15 hits in FSB's 8-3 victory. Three of the four hits were doubles. He also scored three runs and drove in three more.
Eli Herink had three hits, one a double, while Austin Callahan and Mitchell Glause added two apiece. Dawson Glause, Jackson Gilfry, Donnie Mueller and Nick Herink each added a hit.
Mitchell Glause stole three bases while Eli Herink and Dawson Glause added two apiece. Gilfry, Callahan and Nick Herink added one apiece.
Dix, Callahan and Mitchell Glause each had three hits in the 12-0 victory. Two of Callahan's hits were doubles. Gilfry and Callahan each stole a base.
FSB starts the season 2-0 and returns to the field Tuesday night when they host Lincoln North Star at 7:30 at Schilke Fields. Wednesday night Fremont takes on Lincoln Northeast at 7:30 in Lincoln.