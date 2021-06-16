FSB Post 20 Seniors falter late against Lincoln Southeast

After a six-day lay-off, the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors dropped their third straight, falling 2-1 to Lincoln SoutheastTuesday night.

Post 20 got off to an early lead in the top of the second.

Hunter Mueller drove in Camden McKenzie, who led off the inning with a single to left, with a single to center.

The First State Bank offense would be held to two hits for the rest of the game, finishing with five hits for the night.

Starter Carter Sintek kept Lincoln Southeast off the scoreboard until the fourth inning.

A double followed by a single knotted the game up at 1-1 before Sintek secured back-to-back strikeouts—he finished with eight for the game—then ended the inning back picking off the runner at second base.

A one-out walk proved to be First State Bank’s undoing in the fifth as a sacrifice bunt moved the runner to second before a single put runners on the corners for Southeast.

A passed ball allowed Southeast to score the go-ahead run and set the final score.

Dawson Glause led the Fremont offense with a pair of hits and also reached base on a walk.