Jef Field has been around baseball all of his life, but one of his best experiences was coaching the First State Bank reserves this season.
FSB won the reserves state title last week by defeating Bellevue West 6-0 in the state championship game at Millard North.
“It was a fun year,” said Field, who was the longtime head coach at Midland University. “I think a lot of it has to do with the group of kids. They are extremely competitive. I don’t know if we have any superstars, but we just have a group of really good players. They are a joy to work with.”
The Reserves concluded the season with a record of 29-4. Many of the same players competed for the Fremont Bergan Reserves in the spring giving them a combined record of 44-5.
“We ended the spring on a 14-game winning streak so we had quite a bit of confidence going into the summer,” FSB third baseman/pitcher Jack Cooper said. “I think we all kept it in the back of our minds that we could win a state championship, but we didn’t want to think too far down the road because we knew it was a long summer. Once the state tournament rolled around, though, we were ready to go.”
Field, who was assisted by Steve Gossett, said team members have a burning desire to succeed.
“They want to win so they are willing to do what it takes for that to occur,” he said. “If you watch us play, we are typically more fundamentally sound than our opponents. We outhustle our opponents and do all the little things it takes to be successful.”
Dawson Glause, who got the win in the final game, said the squad enjoyed good team chemistry and that the players learned to trust each other as the season advanced. He also praised the work of Field and Gossett.
“First and foremost, our coaching was excellent,” said Glause, who also played outfield and shortstop. “They were absolutely phenomenal and taught us a lot about baseball, just being a man and life.”
FSB’s hitting was solid, but once the Reserves got on base they created problems for opponents.
“We had a very balanced lineup. At the end of a game we would see that we outhit our opponents dramatically, but we would also have eight to 12 stolen bases,” Field said.
Glause said teams knew First State was going to run, but that didn’t make it any easier to stop.
“Being able to steal put a lot of pressure on teams,” he said. “That goes back to our coaches. We stole third a lot and that is all about timing and patience. Being able to steal like that just kills (an opponent) and turns a single into a double or triple within a few pitches.”
The Reserves also boasted pitching depth that is rarely seen.
“We would have one guy start and if he was struggling, we could always count on somebody else to step in, throw strikes and get the job done,” Cooper said.
Field said Glause, Hunter Mueller, Brady Benson (who got the final two outs in the title game), Cooper and Carter Sintek were the top five pitchers, but they had company.
“We had another four or five arms that in all honesty were as good of pitchers as we saw from out opponents,” he said. “There are legitimately 10 pitchers in this group that are good.”
Field points to the state tournament as a testament to FSB’s pitching strength.
“We gave up three runs total in four games,” he said. “Three of the four games were shutouts. In the game that we gave up the three runs, they were all unearned.”
The shutout in the championship game was preserved thanks to a solid play by Mueller in right field. With a runner at second, he caught a deep fly ball. The Bellevue West runner tagged up, but Mueller’s throw to Cooper was in time and he applied the tag to end the game.
“That was pretty special,” Glause said.
Cooper agreed.
“Hunter probably made about a 220-foot throw to get that guy out,” he said. “I couldn’t believe how well he threw that.”
The Reserve state title might be just the start of success for this group. Most of the team, including Glause and Cooper, will be sophomores at Fremont High School. Sintek is among a small group that will be freshmen.
“If this group stays together, they have a shot at being very, very successful,” Field said.
Cooper is eager to see what the future has in store for the team members.
“I think with our class and a handful of the kids from the class below us, we have something special going here,” he said.