First State Bank Reserves defeated Bellevue West 6-0 to claim the Nebraska Reserve Baseball League Class B Championship Wednesday night at Millard North High School.
The winning pitcher for FSB was Dawson Glause. Brady Benson pitched for the last two outs.
Offensive leaders were Glause, Jack Cooper, and Brenton Pitt.
The Reserves ended 29-4 on the Legion season and 44-5 across Legion and Fremont Bergan High School baseball.
Members of the championship team are: Carter Sintek, Hunter Mueller, Sam Gifford, Shane Miller, Nathan Taylor, Connor Richmond, Dawson Glause, Cal Janke, Landon Winn, Camden McKenzie, Quinn Gossett, Shea Gossett, Brady Benson, Brenton Pitt, Jack Cooper and Garrett Wiseman. Jef Field was the head coach and assistant coach was Steve Gossett.