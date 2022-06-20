FSB Reserves win Omaha South Tournament

The First State Bank Reserves won the 2022 Omaha South Tournament Sunday, knocking off Omaha Roncalli 7-4 in the championship game.

Post 20 tied the game at one in the bottom of the second after conceding a run in the top of the first.

Jackson Schutt doubled in Cole Hazen, the first of three hits for Schutt on the day.

Jackson Vanhorn gave First State Bank the lead for good in the third, ripping a double to left field to push Fremont in front 2-1.

Schutt came through again with a two-RBI single, opening up a 4-1 lead.

Hazen scored Austin Owen in the fourth with an RBI single for a 5-1 advantage.

Roncalli battled back with three runs in the fifth off First State Bank starter Joe Archer. Chase Wray came on in relief to stop the bleeding, getting Post 20 out of the frame with the Fremont squad still holding a 5-4 lead.

Fremont tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth as Hazen wore a pitch with the bases loaded followed by an RBI single from Vanhorn.

Archer got the win, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and four runs. He struck out six and walked five.

Wray tossed the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit and one walk.

First State Bank reached the title clash by beating Omaha Gross 12-4 and Omaha Concordia 10-4.

