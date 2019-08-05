GRETNA -- Eli Herink is usually stationed in left field for the First State Bank Seniors, but on Saturday afternoon the 2019 Fremont Bergan graduate took on a different role.
Herink got the start on the mound for the Seniors in Game 3 of the American Legion State Championship series against Gretna. He responded by throwing five strong innings as FSB defeated the host school 9-3 for Fremont's first state title since 1946.
"Eli is a guy who hasn't pitched that much for us this year -- or for his career, for that matter," FSB coach Jeff Hayden said. "But he is a competitor. I knew if I gave him the ball he was going to give us his absolute best and that's what I got."
Herink allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks in his five innings of work. He surmised that he might get the call to pitch after FSB dropped Game 2 7-4 earlier on Saturday afternoon.
"Coach Hayden came up to me after that second game and said, 'Look you are all we have left,'" Herink said. "I knew Brody (Sintek) had pitched Wednesday and we didn't have many people available. I kind of thought I might have to pitch that third game."
First State opened the series with an 8-0 win Friday night, thanks to a three-hit gem by Dillon Dix. After Gretna's win in Game 2, FSB regrouped.
"Our kids haven't panicked all year," Hayden said. "They just keep their heads down and keep playing hard. That was a big key for us winning that last game. Between games I told them that we had won a lot of games this summer. All we had to do was win one more. I thought they came out very focused and very relaxed."
Jackson Gilfry led off the bottom of the first with a walk. After Herink moved Gilfry over with a sacrifice bunt, Austin Callahan doubled in a run. Dix and Nick Herink later added RBI singles to make it 3-0.
"We didn't really feel any pressure," Gilfry said. "After we lost (Game 2), we got together and were confident we'd come out strong in the last game."
Eli Herink said the good start helped him relax.
"That took a lot of pressure off of me, especially, getting those three runs right away," he said. "When you know your offense is on, that helps a lot. I couldn't ask for a better offensive game from the rest of the team. That definitely took some of the pressure off in that first inning."
In the second, Gilfry drew another walk, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Herink brought him in with a sacrifice fly. FSB made it 5-0 in the fourth when Donnie Mueller connected for a solo home run -- his first of the season.
A Joe Weis RBI double and a run-scoring single by Quinn Mason made it 5-2 in the fifth. Evan Beran and Bryant Jeary had singles to load the bases, but Herink got out of the jam by getting Coby Hardies to fly out to Mueller in center.
"I don't know if I have enough of a reference point from the season to know if I had a good or a bad outing, but I thought I did pretty well to hold them scoreless for four innings," Herink said. "I told Coach Hayden I would give him everything I had."
With the the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Mueller was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Gretna got the run back in the sixth when Zach Wiese hit a solo homer.
FSB finished the scoring with a three-run sixth. Callahan tripled and came home on a Dix RBI single. Camden McKenzie and Brennan Callahan added run-scoring singles in the inning.
Gretna loaded the bases in the seventh, but reliever Brady Benson got Bryce Grimm to ground out to end it.
"Honestly, this means everything to me," said Gilfry, who drew three walks, scored twice and stole two bases. "This (a state championship) is what I've always wanted out of my high school baseball career."
Brennan Callahan pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He allowed three hits and struck out two. Benson worked the final 2/3 of an inning.
"We knew we had Brennan in our back pocket and Brady," Hayden said. "If things got out of hand early, we had bullpen help. We wanted Eli to go out and see how many outs he could get and let the bullpen take it from there."
Cooper Idt took the loss. He was tagged for five earned runs on five hits and three walks in four innings. Beran worked the final two innings.
Hayden said the players should revel in ending a 73-year state championship drought.
"When these kids come back in five, 10 or 20 years and see that 2019 championship banner in our ball park, I want them to tell their sons and daughters, 'Hey, I was on that team,'" he said. "We have a fantastic group of kids that have played hard and played well all summer. Since we have so many seniors on this team, we talked about leaving a legacy. I think it is a powerful legacy to have a banner hanging at our ball park so people can walk in and see that this team won the championship. That is something I'll be proud of forever and I think our boys will, too."
GRETNA 7, FSB 4
Mason hit a two-run homer to spark Gretna in the opener Saturday. Jeary also knocked in two runs.
Weis got the win. He threw six innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits and thee walks. He struck out four. Beran pitched a scoreless seventh.
Austin Callahan had two hits and scored a run for FSB. Herink scored twice and had a single. Gilfry, Dix and Mueller had one hit each.
Dawson Glause worked 4 2/3 innings and took the loss. He allowed seven runs (six earned). He struck out five and walked five. Gilfry threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Brennan Callahan threw a scoreless seventh.
FSB 8, GRETNA 0
Dix struck out five to get the win.
"Dillon has been phenomenal in his last two starts," Hayden said. "It was a lot of fun watching him pitch."
Austin Callahan doubled in the first and came home on Dix's single. FSB tacked on an unearned run in the second before making it 4-0 in the fifth on consecutive homers by Herink and Austin Callahan.
In the bottom of the sixth, Gilfry hit a RBI single, Herink delivered a two-run triple and Callahan smacked a run-scoring double to help the lead grow to 8-0.
FSB advances to the Mid-South Regional Tournament in Hastings. The Seniors will face Missouri state champion Sedalia at 4 p.m.