FSB Seniors end regular season with win

The First State Bank Post 20 seniors ended the regular season on a high-note Saturday, claiming a 3-1 win over Lincoln Southeast.

Fremont did all of its scoring in the top of the third.

Four-straight singles, capped by a ground ball up the middle by Jackson Cyza moved Post 20 station-to-station before scoring the opening run of the contest.

The fifth single, this one off the bat of Dom Escovedo, doubled Post 20’s lead two batters later.

The final First State Bank run came in on an RBI groundout by Quinn Gossett.

Post 20 Ryan Winter made good use of the early offense, putting up 6 2/3 innings of scoreless work.

The Midland baseball commit allowed just four hits while striking out a pair and walking six.

Winter’s outing came to an end after sandwiching two outs between a pair of walks in the bottom of the seventh.

Brandt Phillips came on to get the final out, giving up a double, which scored Southeast’s only run, before inducing a game-ending pop fly.

First State Bank ends the regular season with an 18-7 record.

Post 20 will be gunning for its third-straight district title when the postseason commences on July 15 in South Sioux City.

The field of the Area 6 tournament will feature Columbus/ Post 84 Cornerstone Inc, Lincoln Northeast/Judds Brothers, Lincoln North Star/Anderson Ford and South Sioux City/Post 307.

Lincoln Northeast will host the National Division state tournament, allowing up to three teams from the bracket to reach the state tournament if Northeast fails to reach the championship game.

First State Bank went 3-1 against district competition this summer with a pair of wins over South Sioux City, a win over North Star and the lone loss coming against Columbus. Post 20’s game against Lincoln Northeast Thursday was rained out in the third inning with Northeast leading 1-0.

The seeding for the tournament will be announced later this week.