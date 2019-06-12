OMAHA — Brody Sintek kept JC Brager hitters off-balance Tuesday night and the First State Bank Seniors kept winning.
Sintek threw a two-hitter as the Seniors improved to 9-0 with an 8-0 win over Brager (Lincoln Southeast) in five innings.
Sintek, a Wayne State College recruit, struck out seven and walked one as FSB remained undefeated.
“Brody had great stuff tonight and commanded the strike zone,” FSB coach Jeff Hayden said. “He executed pitch after pitch.”
The game was scoreless until the top of the third when the Seniors struck for three runs off losing pitcher Andrew Duncan.
First State added a run in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Mitchell Glause led the Seniors at the plate by going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Nick Herink doubled and singled and drove in two runs. Austin Callahan also doubled and singled, scored once and had one RBI.
Dillon Dix had two hits and scored once. Spencer Sorensen drove in two runs and had a single. Jackson Gilfry scored a run and had one hit.
“We swung the bats very well and made good adjustments early,” Hayden said. “We ran the bases aggressively and played really good defense.”
Duncan surrendered seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits and three walks. He struck out two.
First State was scheduled to play Lincoln East on Wednesday night at Schilke, but results weren’t available at press time.