The summer baseball season couldn't get here soon enough for the First State Bank Seniors.
Many of the FSB players competed for Fremont Bergan during the spring prep season. That squad finish 16-6, recorded the school's first-ever state-tournament wins, and ended up fourth in the Omaha World-Herald's Class A rankings.
"I think everyone is excited to get back at it and start playing together again," said Jeff Hayden, who serves as head coach for FSB and Bergan. "Our layoff this year was shorter than usual because of our state-tournament run, but you can tell from the practices that the kids want to get back out there and compete. They are looking forward to (the summer season)."
Left fielder Eli Herink and infielder Austin Callahan, the top two hitters from the spring, are expected to lead an offense that also boasts third baseman Brody Sintek, right fielder Mitchell Glause and the speedy duo of center fielder Donnie Mueller and infielder-outfielder Dawson Glause.
While the Knights were solid last summer and also in the spring with their hitting, they were effective in other areas.
"Honestly, our pitching and defense really carried us," Hayden said. "We broke six teams records -- three offensive and three pitching. From a pitching standpoint, we were about as good from top to bottom with our four starters to the guys down to our bullpen as we've been since I've been head coach. If you pitch and can play defense, you have a chance against anybody. That was a huge key to our success this year."
Sintek, a Wayne State College recruit, and Dillon Dix tied for the Bergan school record for wins in a season with five each. Dix also tied Jacob Pribnow's program record for ERA (1.08). The Glause brothers rounded out the rotation while Brady Benson got a save in a state-tournament win against Gretna.
"I expect us to pitch it very well this summer," Hayden said. "I expect that we'll play good defense and we'll also swing it very well."
One player who didn't compete for Bergan in the spring, but will for FSB this summer is Nick Herink. He just finished his first year of college.
"He is coming back to help catch," Hayden said.
The Seniors open their season at 7:30 Tuesday night by hosting Lincoln High at Schilke Fields.
"We played them in the spring and beat them (11-1), but I'm sure they'll be a bit different ball club this summer," Hayden said. "They deserve and will get our full attention. We're going to play as hard as we can and hopefully come out on top."
Bergan's only losses in the 2019 state tournament came to eventual Class A champion Millard West and runner-up Millard South. The Seniors are certain to get the attention of everyone they play this summer.
"I had a lot of coaches talk to us in the spring and say good things about the program," Hayden said. "Those things are nice to hear, but we just want to keep on building and play good baseball. We just want to worry about the things that we can control."