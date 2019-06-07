OMAHA -- The First State Bank Seniors notched a pair of wins Friday in the Omaha Central Baseball Tournament.
Brody Sintek tossed a two-hitter as the Seniors beat Omaha Northwest 4-0. The Wayne State College recruit struck out seven and didn't walk a batter.
Nick Herink had two hits and three RBI to spark FSB. Jackson Gilfry had two hits and a run scored while Eli Herink and Dillon Dix had one hit each.
Dix got the win in a 6-4 victory Omaha South. He worked 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks. He also struck out seven.
Austin Callahan got the final two outs for the save.
At the plate, Dix had a double and a single and scored three runs. Dawson Glause had two hits while Eli Herink had a single and two RBI.