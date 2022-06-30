FSB seniors salvage split on opening day of Firecracker wood bat tournament

OMAHA - First State Bank struggled on the opening day of the Elkhorn Firecracker wood bat tournament Thursday, committing four errors in a 10-2 loss to Elkhorn North but bounced back to beat the Creighton Prep Jr. Jays second team 10-1 in five innings in the team’s second game of the tournament.

“I was happy that we salvaged a split there, but we played some really ugly baseball in game one, baseball that’s not going to help us accomplish our goals that we want to accomplish this year,” said coach Jeff Hayden. “We discussed that, the kids know that. We’ve got to fix it and get better from it and be willing to fix it.

“Game one is going to be the one that I remember a little bit more.”

Elkhorn North set the tone in the opening half inning, plating two runs without the ball leaving the infield.

A hit by pitch turned into a run when the runner kept going around the bases on a two-out grounder to short. The throw pulled the First State Bank first baseman off the bag, allowing the runner to score from second.

A walk set up the Wolves to employ a double steal, scoring the run from third before the final out of the inning was made, giving Elkhorn North a 2-0 lead.

First State Bank got one run back in the bottom of the frame as Dom Escovedo worked a bases loaded walk, but the bags were left full at the end of the frame.

Post 20 left six runners on base in the first two innings.

Elkhorn North delivered a glancing blow in the fourth, putting up four runs to widen its lead to 6-1.

A two-run double, one of three hits allowed by First State Bank starter Landon Mueller, coupled by two wild pitches from the senior hurler plated the runs for the visitors.

Mueller’s day was done after the first two batters reached in the fifth on an error and a walk, resulting in a run coming in before reliever Ryan Winter closed the frame.

Mueller ended the day with nine strikeouts and five walks on 101 pitches.

Elkhorn North tagged Winter for two runs in the top of the sixth.

First State Bank got one run back in the top of the seventh as Winter, who reached on an error, scored on a passed ball.

Post 20 bounced back with a run-rule win against the Junior Jays, scoring in every inning except the first.

Cooper Weitzel got First State Bank on the board with a bases loaded fielder’s choice.

A Cal Janke sacrifice fly capped Post 20’s scoring at three runs in

Game two starter Brandt Phillips allowed the only run of the game in the second as Prep tallied a run on a single before Phillips induced an inning ending double play.

Phillips went 2 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, striking out three - all in the first inning - and walking three.

Jariel Ortiz tossed the final 2 2/3 frames allowing one hit and one walk.

"They both did a good job of going out and throwing strikes and after you have a rough game like (the game one loss), you're starting pitcher is massively important, so happy with the start that Brandt gave us," Hayden said.

Dom Escovedo drove in the lone run of the third with a single to right, scoring Jackson Cyza.

Weitzel started the four-run fourth with a triple before scoring on wild pitch. Mueller drove in a run with a single to right, then came in to score on a wild pitch four batters later.

In between, Czya skied a ball to right, allowing Julius Cortes to score from third.

Cyza had to settle for a two-run bases loaded double in the fifth to cap Fremont’s scoring, missing a grand slam by a few feet.

First State Bank will face Elkhorn in the final game of pool play Friday at 8 a.m.

Post 20 came into the tournament on a 9-8 loss to Lincoln Pius X suffered on Tuesday in a make-up from a season-opening rainout.

First State Bank split the pitching duties between six arms in preparation for the slate of tournament games.

Post 20 allowed the Thunderbolts to score five unanswered runs - two in the sixth and three in the seventh - in the walk-off loss.

Cortes and Janke both went 3-for-5 in the loss with Janke racking up three RBI.

