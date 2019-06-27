GRETNA -- Gretna downed the First State Bank Legion baseball teams on Wednesday night.
Zach Weis threw a three-hitter and struck out seven as Gretna downed the Seniors 5-2.
Austin Callahan doubled and scored a run while Dillon Dix had a single and a RBI. Eli Herink scored a run while Jackson Gilfry contributed a single.
Mitchell Glause took the loss. He allowed five earned runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. He also struck out three. Dawson Glause pitched a hitless sixth and struck out one.
Caden Opfer had three hits to spark Gretna. The hosts scored single runs in the first and third innings before pushing across three in the fifth. FSB scored both of its runs in the sixth.
In the Juniors game, FSB suffered a 4-3 loss.
Kolbe Moore had two hits while Hunter Mueller, Brady Benson, Camden McKenzie, Sam Gifford and Chase Sutherland had one each. Mueller, who took the loss, also drove in a run.