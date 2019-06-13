The Fremont Soccer Club Fusion U18 Girls Gold Team has earned the opportunity to participate in the US Soccer Presidents Cup. This invite includes some of the best U18 teams from the central United States.
Each team had to either win their league division or received a bid through winning an entry tournament. The event was scheduled to begin Thursday and will run through June 18 in Overland Park, Kansas, at the Schell’s Soccer Complex. The winner of the regional will be invited to the national event scheduled for July in Tennessee.
For Fremont, this will be the first time in club history in which a team has received a bid to participate in a regional tournament with a bid for nationals at stake.
This year, the U18 Fusion are the only team in their division to represent Nebraska.
The team is comprised of girls from Fremont, Columbus, and Bennington with ages ranging from 15-17, The Fusion compiled an 11-2-2 record with their only losses coming against teams in Kansas and Iowa.
During the regular season the Fusion played competitively in the Nebraska League’s U18 First Division and put together a record of 8-0-1. The lone tie came against the runner-up in the division.
Club President Troy Brown believes that this is an opportunity that the players, their families and fans should be excited about.
“This is a once in a lifetime experience and opportunity for the girls. We are one of only 12 teams competing for the region championship.” Brown said. “I am so proud of these girls for what they have accomplished. This is a trip they will never forget.”