Things have mellowed, but there was a time when the Columbus vs. Fremont prep rivalry had some nasty elements to it.
"I remember when Fremont people would go to Columbus for a game, their cars would get egged. Then when Columbus people would come here for a game, their cars got egged," said Fremont graduate Tony Weinandt, who retired in the spring of 2018 as a FHS teacher and head girls basketball coach. "You knew when you were going to play Columbus that it would be a big game. The student bodies were intense. The crowds were full."
FHS head boys basketball coach Mark Williams, also a Fremont alumnus, agrees.
"I remember watching the games as a kid and the intensity of both fan bases," he said. "I used to hear stories about fights in the parking lots after games. We haven't had that for a while, but it has been long tradition of pretty competitive athletics for both programs. There is a good tradition there."
The Tigers and Discoverers will meet in a girls-boys doubleheader on Friday night in Columbus. The games might be the last between the two programs -- at least for a while.
Fremont is a member of the Heartland Athletic Conference, which expanded this year from eight to 11 schools. The Tigers are also in Class A while the Discoverers are in Class B.
"Basically our schedule is not matching up with Columbus' because Columbus doesn't have the same scheduling group that we do for Class A," Fremont Activities Director Scott Anderson said. "Right now, nothing is set in stone, but if I were a betting man I would say that we're not going to play each other for the next two years. Then we'll have to revisit it when the next classification cycle comes out."
Anderson said he has had discussions about the situation with Columbus AD Dave Hiebner.
"We're really just hoping this is a pause (in the rivalry)," Anderson said. "In talking with Dave, we hope to try and get it going in two years. There are just a few roadblocks were facing. We feel like it is an important rivalry for both schools."
---
Cade Niehaus knows all about the rivalry. The 2017 FHS graduate was a reserve guard on the Tigers' 2016 Class A state runner-up squad before becoming a starter his senior year. His older brother, Connor, was a standout for the Tigers before going on to play at the collegiate level for St. Cloud State. His sister, Kendall, played in the 2014 girls state tournament for Weinandt while his father, Todd, has served as an assistant for Williams.
"For quite a few years in a row, Fremont and Columbus would meet in the first game of the year," said Niehaus, who is now a student manager for the Northern Iowa men's basketball team. "We had a month of practice leading up to it. It was a rivalry game and also the opener of the season. It was always intense and fun to play in."
The winner of the game gets possession of the F&C Trophy for a year.
"It always means something to play for that trophy," Niehaus said. "We're similar-sized towns and not that far apart. I think in the past seven or eight years -- going back to when my brother was playing -- Norfolk has probably become a little bigger rival. They always have a good team and their program is phenomenal. They've beaten up on us at times which is why we focus on them a little more. But the Columbus rivalry goes back a long time."
Weinandt recalls when the two schools were members of the old Big Ten Conference.
"Growing up, you knew Columbus, Norfolk and Grand Island were our three big rivals," he said. "We would play a home and home series every year with those teams. Then we would face them a lot of times in districts. When you see a team three times in a year, it is really easy to develop a strong rivalry. I think there was a mutual respect among the players and coaches."
Bob Hopp played for the Discoverers from 1965-68 and would go on the coach for his alma mater, retiring in 2012. He recalls Columbus, playing at home, beating Fremont in the district final in 1968.
“I just remember, it was always a big rivalry with Fremont. The fans were great from Fremont and Columbus. The old gym was completely full. We had a great atmosphere and it was a close game throughout."
Hopp also recalls that -- several decades ago -- there were sometimes problems between fans from the two schools. The bitterness in the rivalry started to subside sometime in the 1970s.
“There were incidents, there was no question about that," he said. "A lot of times, you had to have police help get you into town. There was always problems somewhere along the road back in the old days. It kind of got away from that when the Fremont kids and the Columbus kids -- instead of making it such a harsh rivalry -- wanted to make it a competitive, respectful rivalry.”
Hopp also recalls an amusing story about Al Bahe, the legendary FHS coach and administrator for whom the Tigers' gymnasium is named. He believes it happened sometime in the early or mid-1960s.
"Fremont was playing at Columbus and Al got a technical foul," Hopp said. "The referee told him that for every step he took, he was going to get another technical foul. So Al, being the sharp thinker all the time, had two of his players pick him up and carry him over to the bench so he didn't have to take any steps. ... It got quite the chuckle out of the crowd."
---
Williams also has a lot of memories from the series.
As a junior, the Tigers were hosting the Discoverers with a chance to win the Big Ten Conference championship.
"Brad Scheidegger hit this long shot at the end of the half to give them some momentum, but we're still ahead," Williams said. "It gets toward the end of the game and we're still up by one. Scheidegger throws one up from about 35 feet and it goes in."
An official, however, waved the basket off. A Columbus player had called timeout before the shot.
"They inbound it again and that son of a gun (Scheidegger) hits the same shot from about 40 feet out and beats us at the buzzer," Williams said. "That cost us the Big Ten championship."
The Tigers got their revenge the next year as districts. With a team that also included future Nebraska quarterback Gerry Gdowski (now the quarterbacks coach at Vanderbilt), Chip Bahe and Matt Myers, Fremont wanted to make sure there was no chance for late Columbus heroics.
"Gerry stole the first wing entry pass and went up with two hands and jammed it," Williams said. "The game was over after that. We went on to beat Burke for the district championship."
Last year, the FHS girls defeated Columbus in the Al Bahe Gymnasium, but the boys game had to be moved to the middle gym due to a leaky roof where the Discoverers prevailed 47-44.
"The games here last year had an unbelievable atmosphere," Anderson said. "That was one of the best high school atmospheres that I've been around in along time. It was a packed gym and everyone was loud. It was a lot of fun."
Williams echoes those comments, but he wishes the outcome would've been different.
"Columbus is one of those games that when we lose, it is hard to look my former teammates in the eye because I know they want that one," he said. "Last year was pretty intense and fun. I just wish we could've played a little bit better."
Weinandt said he has a lot of respect for Columbus coach Dave Licari.
"He is probably one of my best friends in coaching," he said. "We did a lot of things similar -- playing tough hard-nosed defense and really getting after it. There is a lot of respect there. Same with Bruce Shively of Norfolk before he retired or Jason Boyd of Kearney. I think when you are outside the metro area or Lincoln, you develop great friendships because you are kind in the same situation."
Hopp said it is unfortunate if the rivalry can't continue.
"As far as I'm concerned, I'm disappointed we'll no longer be playing Fremont, especially when you talk about two schools that are 50 miles away," he said. "It's a shame we have to lose those type of games. You hate losing somebody you've played against for so many years and remember the good times and bad times."
Weinandt hopes the series continues, but he understands if it can't be arranged.
"It all changes, that is just the way life is," he said. "I think the thing that made it special is how much the communities cared about their schools and the games. It was really special. It wasn't just a high school thing, it was a community thing with a lot of pride and fun involved. There are lot of great memories for those of us who were fortunate enough to be involved with it."