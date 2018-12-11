WEST POINT — West Point Guardian Angels used a 9-0 scoring run to open the third quarter and went on to defeat Fremont Bergan 55-49 in girls basketball Tuesday night.
“Their depth plays into the way that they want to go at it defensively,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “They throw a lot of girls at you in waves that are very similar. They are very athletic.”
Allison Dieckmann and Haley Kempf had nine points in the opening half to help Bergan to a 28-24 advantage, but the Bluejays were relentless to open the third quarter.
Freshman Sophia Hass hit a field goal and Angela Janssen followed with a 3-point basket. Following a Bergan 10-second violation, the Bluejays got a basket by Marissa Hunke and another Janssen field goal to go up 33-28 with less than 6 minutes to go in the period.
“We had a lot of trouble with their full-court pressure,” Pribnow said. “Our inability to take care of the basketball led directly to easy points for them off of turnovers.”
Reece Snodgrass’ basket put GACC up 39-32 with 2:16 remaining in the quarter, but Allie DeGroff scored off a Dieckmann assist and Lauren Baker hit one of two free throws to narrow the deficit to 39-35 entering the final period.
Hannah Knobbe, though, gave the Bluejays a spark early in the fourth. The 5-foot-6 junior connected on a 3-point basket and then scored following a steal to make it 44-34 with 6:54 left in the game.”
“GACC really gambles on defense and they speed you up,” Pribnow said. “Obviously they are very successful at if you look at all these state (tournament) banners that are up here.”
The Bluejays enjoyed their biggest lead of the game when Janssen scored following an offensive rebound with 6:15 remaining. The put-back gave the Bluejays a 46-35 advantage.
Bergan didn’t fold. Baker, Dieckmann and DeGroff had points to help the Lady Knights cut into the deficit. DeGroff’s basket following an offensive rebound made it 53-47 with 1:25 left.
GACC missed six straight free throws, including the front end of three one-and-one opportunities, in the closing minutes, but the Lady Knights couldn’t inch closer.
Hass finally snapped the skid by making two straight foul shots with :16 left. That put GACC up 55-47. Dieckmann hit a jumper with :06 left. Hass misfired on a pair of foul shots, but the damage was done.
Bergan hit only 8 of 16 free throws in the first half and — like GACC — struggled from the line during the whole game.
“If we shoot our normal 65 to 70 percent then maybe we win this,” Pribnow said. “But there are a lot of intangibles out there.”
Dieckmann finished with 16 points while Kempf contributed 12. DeGroff added 10.
“This is just one game,” Pribnow said. “I told the girls not to hang their heads about this. This is something that we’ll learn from and will get better.”
Hass led GACC with 11 points and Hunke contributed 10. Coach Jerry Stracke had 10 players score during the victory.
Bergan, 4-1, will look to bounce back on Friday night. The Lady Knights host Lourdes Central Catholic as part of a girls-boys doubleheader in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.