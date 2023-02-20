Fremont freshman Coriahnn Gallatin sank five three's against Lincoln Northeast Saturday, breaking the Class A single-season record for made three-pointers.

Gallatin sits at 89 for the year - while shooting it at a 46% clip - one more than Bellevue West's Jeff Martin's record 88 set in 2006.

The all-class record is 133 held by Grand Island Central Catholic's C.J. Cowgill since 1996.

Gallatin's five three's and 28 points wasn't enough though to lift the Tigers past the Rockets in the contest as FHS fell 69-58.

A stagnant second frame ultimately derailed the Tigers' efforts to end the regular season on a win.

Fremont trailed 18-14 going into the second quarter, only to get outscored by 10, 18-8, and trail 36-22 at the break.

The Tigers hung with Northeast in the second half and outscored the Rockets 16-12 in the final period, but couldn't make a dent in the halftime deficit.

Jadyn Cascio-Jensen added 17 points and a team-leading six rebounds while Mo Bryant chipped in seven points.

Fremont finishes the regular season with a record of 5-17.

The Tigers are projected by the Omaha World Herald to be in the Class A-3 district with a match-up against Norfolk in the opening round. The Panthers won the regular season meeting 59-49 on Dec. 16.

The offical NSAA brackets are slated to be released Tuesday.