Fremont's freshman phenom Coriahnn Gallatin broke another school record Saturday in the Tigers game against Omaha South, connecting on 10 three-pointers in a 72-59 win.

The sharpshooting wizard went 10 of 17 from beyond the arc and wandered inside the arc for one bucket and a pair of free throws for his third 30+ point game this year.

His 10 made three-pointers matches the Class A record set by Josh Jones of Omaha Central in 2008. (Fourteen is the all-state record held by Damyn Rother of Central Valley.)

Gallatin is now at 75 made three's for the year, bumping him into the top 100 for long range shooting performance in a season in state history in 98th place with eight other players.

Fremont held the early lead in the contest, going up 18-15 after one quarter.

A 24-point outburst in the second quarter allowed the Tigers to extend their lead to 42-33 by the break.

After halftime, Fremont put the game out of reach by outscoring the Packers 20-9.

Jadyn Cascio-Jensen reached double-figures as well for Fremont, tallying 17 points on three made three's.

Fremont (4-15) returns home Saturday to host Lincoln Pius X. Tip-off is set for 6:45 p.m.