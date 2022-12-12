Gallatin's 37 ignites Fremont to OT win over Bellevue East

The pieces fell into place Saturday night for Fremont to nab its first win of the year, 72-69 over Bellevue East in overtime.

Each Tiger played their role to the script, spearheaded by freshman phenom Coriahnn Gallatin’s career-night, going for 37 points on 7 of 13 from three.

“There is so much love to go around because so many kids made contributions and big plays,” said Fremont coach Mark Williams.

Fremont jumped out to an early lead to start the game, taking a 17-13 lead into the second quarter.

The Chieftains doubled the Tigers offensive production in the first six minutes of the second frame, pulling in front 29-25.

A sequence at the tail end of the second quarter epitomized the Tigers efforts on the glass. A steal plus multiple offensive boards brought the Tigers within a point, 29-28, after Aiden Vacha finished off a traditional three-point play.

“We rebounded better tonight and that’s been a huge bug-a-boo for us so far this season,” Williams said. “We got rebounds when we needed them.”

Fremont finished with 27 rebounds - nine offensive - led by Eli Gunter getting his paws on a team-leading eight.

“That’s what he can do,” Williams said. “He’s our best rebounder in practice.”

Bellevue East ended the half on a 5-0 run to take a 34-28 lead into the locker room.

Gallatin took over in the third quarter, scoring a dozen points including a personal stretch of eight-straight points.

The Chieftains countered with an 8-0 fueled by a pair of three’s and a transition dunk to open up an 11-point advantage, 47-36.

Fremont started to claw back from the double-digit deficit with a four-point play by Gallatin, sinking a top of the key three through contact, then converting the free throw.

The wily veteran Cascio-Jensen handled the final five points of the quarter, finishing through contact for the bucket and free throw with two minutes, 13 seconds left in the third quarter to get Fremont back within a possession, 47-45.

The Chieftains would remain in front going into the final quarter - 50-45 - after three empty possessions by the Tigers to close the frame.

The late quarter lull didn’t stop Fremont’s momentum, starting the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run, finished off by a corner pocket three from Cascio-Jensen to go up 52-50.

Bellevue East countered with an 8-0 run to open up a 60-52 lead with 3:31 to play. The Chieftains wouldn’t score another point in regulation.

Fremont’s climb to force OT started with a Noah Sagehorn three-pointer, the freshman’s only points of the night.

Aiden Vacha pulled the Tigers within a bucket, hauling in a partially blocked three-point attempt under the basket before fighting through contact for the hoop and the harm to make it 60-58.

Another defensive stand gave Fremont its chance to force overtime. Coming out a timeout with 8.8 seconds showing on the clock, Vacha found Gallatin on a backdoor cut. The freshman went up and under to tie the game at 60.

The Tigers set the tone for overtime on the opening possession, feeding Gallatin for a top of the key three. He scored eight of Fremont’s 12 OT points.

His second triple of overtime and seventh for the night widened the Tigers lead to 70-67 before things got dicey for Fremont.

Bellevue East converted a lay-up at the other end to pull back within one, 70-69, with 3.9 seconds left.

After a pair of free throws by Gallatin, Fremont appeared to seal the win with Gunter intercepting the inbounds pass at midcourt.

In the excitement, the junior guard never took a dribble before celebrating, giving the visitors one more chance at a Hail Mary three. Bellevue East missed the half court heave, allowing the Tigers to restart its celebration.

“You’ve got to make plays for 32 or 36 minutes, whatever it takes, and that’s something we were able to do tonight and hopefully that’s something that we can grow on,” Williams said.

Fremont (1-3) will face Norfolk (0-3) at 7:15 Friday for its final game in Nebraska before the winter break.

The Tigers will be traveling to Hilton Head, South Carolina starting Monday, Dec. 19 to play in the Seahawk Holiday Classic.