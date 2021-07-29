Game times set for Class A Divisional Playoff

The game times for the Class A Division Playoffs were set Thursday morning.

National Division champions First State Bank Post 20 will square off with American Division winners Gretna for a three-game series starting Friday at Omaha Skutt.

First pitch Friday is set for 6 p.m.

Saturday's contest will begin at 1 p.m. with an if-necessary game to follow.

The winner of the best two-out-of-three series will advance to the Mid-South Region 4 tournament, which begins Aug. 4.

Earlier this month, First State Bank rallied to beat the Dragons twice in Norfolk to claim the A6 district title.

On the year, Gretna owns a 3-2 record against Post 20, beating Fremont twice in the regular season and claiming a 7-6 win during the A6 district tournament - the last loss FSB suffered in the postseason.

First State Bank enters the match-up with a 26-12 record while riding a eight-game win streak.

Gretna (34-14) had to battle through the losers bracket to claim the American Division title.