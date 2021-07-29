Game times set for Class A Divisional Playoff

The game times for the Class A Division Playoffs were set Thursday morning.
National Division champions First State Bank Post 20 will square off with American Division winners Gretna for a three-game series starting Friday at Omaha Skutt.
First pitch Friday is set for 6 p.m.
Saturday's contest will begin at 1 p.m. with an if-necessary game to follow.
The winner of the best two-out-of-three series will advance to the Mid-South Region 4 tournament, which begins Aug. 4.
Earlier this month, First State Bank rallied to beat the Dragons twice in Norfolk to claim the A6 district title.
On the year, Gretna owns a 3-2 record against Post 20, beating Fremont twice in the regular season and claiming a 7-6 win during the A6 district tournament - the last loss FSB suffered in the postseason.
First State Bank enters the match-up with a 26-12 record while riding a eight-game win streak.
Gretna (34-14) had to battle through the losers bracket to claim the American Division title.
The Dragons beat Bellevue West 3-1 in the first game of the championship series Wednesday then took care of Creighton Prep 7-3 to claim the title outright. The final game of the American Division tournament was moved from Omaha Westside, where the entirety of the tournament had been played, to Gretna after a light malfunction kept the game from starting.
There have been plenty of postseason battles between Post 20 and the Dragons in the past few years.
First State Bank knocked off Gretna to win the Class A title in 2019, taking the three-game set 2-1.
Last summer, the two programs met for a Fremont/Gretna World Series after the American Legion nixed the postseason in the face of the pandemic, which Post 20 also won two games to one.
Now for the third straight season, the two programs will meet with the fate of their season on the line.