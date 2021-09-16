Garcia leads Tigers at Harold Scott Invite

The Fremont boys second varsity unit didn’t quite get the start they were looking for Thursday at the Harold Scott Invite at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.

“With eighteen varsity teams and our second varsity and you know the pace is going to get out fast,” Fremont coach Sean McMahon said. “When it narrows down at about 400 meters in, you are always wondering if you are going to get pinched to the front or the back. We more got pinched to the back, but watching those guys just move up...was really, really encouraging.

The Tigers, led by a 18th place finish by Junior Garcia, totaled 219 team points.

Garcia clocked in at 18:00.76 as the first Fremont runner across the finish line.

“He battled really well,” McMahon said.

Wes Pleskac logged an 18:42.46 to place 43rd.

Paulo Torres and Will Schulz finsihed back-to-back in 50th and 51st place. Torres ran an 18:58.65 while Schulz crossed in 19:00.71.

Coulter Fritz rounded out the team score with a 57th place finish in 19:05.64.

“Today’s experience is priceless for them because we are looking at building next year’s varsity with such a big senior group,” McMahon said.