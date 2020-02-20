Gay, Gilmore and Miller go 2-0 in opening round

OMAHA—Three Arlington wrestlers went 2-0 in Class B action during the early session of the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships and six Logan View wrestlers ended the day 1-1 in Class C Thursday at CHI Health Center.

Arlington’s Remington Gay, a defending state champion, improved to 48-1 on the year after pinning both Ethan Libich of Gothenberg (1:23) and Neil Hartman of Omaha Concordia/Douglas County West (3:09) at 285 pounds.

Also for Arlington, Hunter Gilmore improved to 51-0 with two pins on the day. He opened with Matthew Coe of Bennington at 132 pounds and earned a pin at the 3:55 mark. He then pinned Brody Karls of Blair in 2:19 in the quarterfinals.

Josh Miller earned two major decisions for the Eagles at 160 pounds. He won 10-2 over Torrance Keehn of Beatrice and then beat Alex Anthony of McCook 9-1.

Kobe Wilkins (182) went 1-1 for AHS with a pin in the first round of the 182-pound bracket and then lost 3-1 in sudden victory in the quarterfinals. Trevor Cooley (120) and Alex Luttig (152) both lost their opener for Arlington.