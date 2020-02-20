Gay, Gilmore and Miller go 2-0 in opening round

OMAHA—Three Arlington wrestlers went 2-0 in Class B action during the early session of the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships and six Logan View wrestlers ended the day 1-1 in Class C Thursday at CHI Health Center.
Arlington’s Remington Gay, a defending state champion, improved to 48-1 on the year after pinning both Ethan Libich of Gothenberg (1:23) and Neil Hartman of Omaha Concordia/Douglas County West (3:09) at 285 pounds.
Also for Arlington, Hunter Gilmore improved to 51-0 with two pins on the day. He opened with Matthew Coe of Bennington at 132 pounds and earned a pin at the 3:55 mark. He then pinned Brody Karls of Blair in 2:19 in the quarterfinals.
Josh Miller earned two major decisions for the Eagles at 160 pounds. He won 10-2 over Torrance Keehn of Beatrice and then beat Alex Anthony of McCook 9-1.
Kobe Wilkins (182) went 1-1 for AHS with a pin in the first round of the 182-pound bracket and then lost 3-1 in sudden victory in the quarterfinals. Trevor Cooley (120) and Alex Luttig (152) both lost their opener for Arlington.
At 106 pounds, Logan View’s Jacob McGee earned a pin before losing by tech fall. Dru Mueller won his opener at 120 pounds 4-2 and then lost to Arps. Hunter McNulty pinned Tyson Sauser of Crofton/Bloomfield in 5:42 and then lost 12-6 in the quarterfinals. Logan Booth was a 3-2 winner in the first round and then lost by pin in the quarterfinals of the 195-pound bracket. Andrew Cone won his opener at 220 pounds 7-3 and then lost to Cone of Bergan. Alex Miller won by pin and then lost by pin in the 285-pound division.
Raiders who dropped their first-round matches were Ryder Keenan (113), Martin Valencia (126), Roberto Valdivia (152) and Ty Miller (160).
North Bend’s Ethan Mullaly pinned Conner Hockstein of Hartington Cedar Catholic in 1:20 and suffered a close 6-3 loss to Conner Kreikemier of Raymond Central in the quarterfinals of the 152-pound division. Teammate, Ian Virka was pinned in his opener at 170 pounds.
Maline went 2-0 for Oakland-Craig. He earned a pin in the first round before beating Bergan’s Koa McIntyre.
Also for O-C, Jarron Metzler (182) went 1-1 with an 11-4 decision in the first round and then losing by pin in the quarterfinals. Trenton Arlt suffered a 5-4 loss on a tiebreaker in the first round at 106 pounds.
Wahoo Bishop Neumann 106-pounder Aaron Ohnoutka and 138-pounder Seth Fairbanks went 2-0 on the day. Jon Matulka finished 1-1 at 220 pounds. Cade Lierman (113), Adam Ohnoutka (126) and Samuel Vrana (160) all lost their opener.
Also in Class B action during the early session, five wrestlers from Wahoo High went 1-1 on the day and one other lost in the first round.
Malachi Bordovsky (120), Peyten Walling (152), Trey Shanahan (160), Cooper Hancock (170) and Kole Bordovsky (195) went 1-1. Sebastian Lausterer (126) lost his first-round match.
In Class D action of Thursday’s late session, Cedar Bluffs senior Tanner Kiefer lost by pin to Braden Kolver of Southern in his opening match.
Howells-Dodge 220-pounder Carter Throener and heavyweight Kyle Pickhinke both finished the day 2-0.
Throener pinned Kolby Beck of High Plains in :18 and then pinned Colton Klabenes of Neligh-Oakdale in 3:17 in his quarterfinal match.
Pickhinke pinned Eric Hathaway of Pender in his first-round match and then won 8-5 over Minatare’s Ceasar Garduno.
Levi Belina (160) and Jestin Bayer (195) both finished 1-1 for the Jaguars while Wyatt Hegemann (170) and Trevor Schumacher (182) both lost in the opening round.
CLASS B TEAM SCORING: Hastings 64, Gering 45.5, Omaha Skutt 38, Bennington 37, Arlington 35, Northwest 33.5, Aurora 27, York 26, Lexington 25, Beatrice 22.5, Central City 22, O’Neill 22, Blair 20, Ogallala 20, Columbus Lakeview 19, Scottsbluff 19, Ralston 17, Adams Central 16, Wahoo 16, Platteview 15, Sidney 15, Waverly 14.5, McCook 14, Nebraska City 14, Holdrege 13, Norris 13, Seward 13, Pierce 11, Wayne 11, Fairbury 9.5, Schuyler 9, Plattsmouth 7, Boys Town 4, Gothenburg 4, Omaha Concordia 4, Alliance 2, Chadron 2, Cozad 2.
FRIDAY’S SEMIFINALS
106—Caden Svoboda, Aurora (44-3), v.s Zach Ourada, Omaha Skutt (34-6) Drew Garfield, Central City (46-6), vs. Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (40-0).
113—Ivan Lazo, Lexington (31-9), vs. Braiden Kort, Adams Central (40-4) Quinton Chavez, Gering (41-3), vs. Grady Arends, Northwest (37-5).
120—Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff (38-9), vs. Drew Arnold, Beatrice (44-1) Ty Rainforth, O’Neill (40-0), vs. Paul Ruff, Gering (37-4).
126—Tyler Curtis, Blair (24-10), vs. Michael Mass, Ralston (14-3) Landon Weidner, Hastings (38-8), vs. Dyson Kunz, Central City (52-1).
132—Bryce Brown, Hastings (30-4), vs. Nathaniel Murrillo, Gering (37-10) Hunter Gilmore, Arlington (51-0), vs. Trevor Reinke, Beatrice (40-3).
138—Nate Rocheleau, Gering (46-4), vs. Trevor Kluck, Aurora (46-0) Brady Thompson, O’Neill (33-5), vs. Collin Quandt, Northwest (37-8).
145—Treven Melroy, Holdrege (31-14), vs. Brady Fago, Lexington (37-4) Sean Martin, Seward (41-2), vs. Gage Stokey, Ogallala (37-11).
152—Nicholas Stoltenberg, Omaha Skutt (37-4), vs. Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings (21-3) Elliott Steinhoff, Platteview (36-7), vs. Ashton Schweitzer, Pierce (40-14).
160—Brady Robb, Sidney (41-6), vs. Kobe Lyons, York (49-4) Evan Canoyer, Waverly (27-1), vs. Brock Skinner, Ogallala (45-8).
182—Damen Pope, Hastings (50-0), vs. Brekyn Papineau, Aurora (29-3) William Marxsen, Schuyler (43-6), vs. Luke MacDonald, Bennington (36-6).
195—Eli Jansen, Omaha Skutt (27-4), vs. Evan Morara, Hastings (25-5) Alec Langan, McCook (40-2), vs. Seth Firmanik, Fairbury (44-3).
220—Austin Rollman, Columbus Lakeview (29-13), vs. Garett Menke, Bennington (47-0) Brayan Rodriguez, York (31-7), vs. Grady Griess, Northwest (45-4).
285—Mike Leatherdale, Wayne (24-1), vs. Alfredo Valquier, Nebraska City (41-3) Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff (39-8), vs. Remington Gay, Arlington (48-1).
Class B Day 1 Results
