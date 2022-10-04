Giesselann claims eighth at district tournament

Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann secured her return trip to the state tournament with an eighth place finish at the Class A-1 district tournament Monday at Highlands Country Club in Lincoln.

The sophomore shot a +16, 88, to finish in a tie for eighth place.

“She got off to a pretty good start, but a double bogey on the seventh kind of derailed her and just wasn’t able to pull it back together,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

The sophomore recovered from a 45 on the front side, which featured a nine on the ninth hole, to shoot a 43 on the backside.

Senior Emma Benson put her self in the running to qualify as an individual to the state tournament.

She shot a +24, 96, Monday, finishing outside of the top ten in a tie for 14th place, but qualified for state as an individual.

Fremont as a team finished fourth, shooting 408 as a team.

Lincoln Southwest won with a team score of 311 followed by Lincoln Pius X in second at 352 and Elkhorn South in third at 368.

Rounding out Fremont’s team score was a 110 from Mara Huss and a 114 from Haylee Bates. Brynne McDermott also competed for the Tigers and shot a 140.

“We improved from where we started the year at, didn’t quite improve enough to get over the hump, but we finished in the top half of our district and put together some good team scores throughout the year,” Burg said. “We are a pretty young group with Emma being the only senior, so we’ll have a chance to have a lot of them back next season.”

Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas won the individual district title with a 72.

The Class A state tournament will begin Monday, Oct. 10 at the Norfolk Country Club.