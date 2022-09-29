Giesselman all-HAC after sixth place finish

Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann secured her second all-conference honor Thursday with a top ten finish at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at Norfolk Country Club.

The sophomore shot a +9, 81, to finish sixth.

Giesselmann started her day with a double bogey followed by back-to-back bogeys to sit at four-over just three holes in.

“She got of to a rocky start, but kept her composure and did enough to steady the ship,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

She followed it with five-straight pars before a second double bogey marred her scorecard to send her into the turn with a +6, 42.

Giesselmann shot a 39 on the front side with two birdies to three bogeys and one double bogey.

Emma Benson just missed the all-conference cut – the top 15 – with a +24, 96, to finish in 17th.

“Emma had one bad hole and that really was what kept her from getting all conference too,” Burg said.

Benson shot a 45 on the back side and ended the day with a 51 on the front.

Fremont finished eighth in the team standings at +136, 424, as a squad.

Mara Huss shot a +49, 121, while Haylee Bates carded a +54, 126. Brynne McDermott shot a +65, 137, but did not factor into the team score.

Lincoln East’s Elly Honnens won the individual medal with a +5, 77, on a windy day in Norfolk, adding an additional layer of challenge to the Class A state hosting course, which resulted in higher scores across the board.

Lincoln Southwest beat the Spartans in a playoff to take home the team title after both squads shot +41, 329.

Fremont will play in the Class A-1 district tournament Monday at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.

The Tigers will compete against Elkhorn South, Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Benson, Omaha Buena Vista and Papillion-La Vista.