Giesselman, Benson medal in Highlands division at Lincoln Golf Classic

The Fremont girls golf team captured its first two individual medals of the fall Thursday in the Highlands division at the Lincoln Golf Classic.
The Tigers finished runner-up as a team - Fremont’s highest placement since 2015 - with a combined score of 367.
“All five girls either posted a season best or close to it,” said coach Matt Burg. “It just shows the girls have been working to get better and that it’s starting to pay off mid season now.”
Ansley Giesselman shot an 82 to take seventh, shooting a 40 on the front side and 42 on the backside, claiming her first career medal just three tournaments into her career.
Emma Benson joined Giesselman on the medal stand, taking 10th with an 88.
“I was so happy to see both Ansley and Emma get medals today,” Burg said. “A mixture of emotions for both players as they medaled for the first time in high school golf. Excitement for Emma and relief for Ansley. Emma wasn’t coming in expecting to medal today, but she has been close to putting it all together and finally made it happen today. Ansley has been so close the last few weeks, it was kind like the old saying getting that monkey off your back. Now I think she can relax a little more and just play.”
Maddie Wusk just missed a medal of her own, carding a 92.