Giesselman, Benson medal in Highlands division at Lincoln Golf Classic

“All five girls either posted a season best or close to it,” said coach Matt Burg. “It just shows the girls have been working to get better and that it’s starting to pay off mid season now.”

“I was so happy to see both Ansley and Emma get medals today,” Burg said. “A mixture of emotions for both players as they medaled for the first time in high school golf. Excitement for Emma and relief for Ansley. Emma wasn’t coming in expecting to medal today, but she has been close to putting it all together and finally made it happen today. Ansley has been so close the last few weeks, it was kind like the old saying getting that monkey off your back. Now I think she can relax a little more and just play.”