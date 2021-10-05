 Skip to main content
Giesselmann advances to state as freshman
Giesselmann advances to state as freshman

FRE_092421_FHS GG.jpg

Fremont's Ansley Giesselmann watch her drive during a competition earlier this fall. The Tigers freshman finished in a tie for ninth Thursday at the Spartan Invitational.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont freshman Ansley Giesselmann turned in an eighth place finish at the Class A District 3 tournament Monday, qualifying for the Class A state tournament. 

“Ansley played her best round of the season today in relation to par and did it on the seasons biggest stage thus far," said Fremont coach Matt Burg. "That is so impressive for a freshman. She obviously has a lot of great golf in her future. It was fun watching her get it going today.”

Giesselmann shot a +9, 83, finishing the round with a pair of birdies on hole No. 3 and 4. 

Emma Benson carded a 95 for Fremont's second lowest round on the day. 

Madalyn Wush shot a 100 while Miriam Huss carded a 111 in their final rounds as Tigers. 

“Our seniors Miriam and Maddie have been great competitors and leaders this season," Burg said. "Districts can be a bag of mixed emotions. You have Ansley extending her season, but these two teed it up for the last time today. I appreciate all they have done for our program.”

Zoey Kallio added a 117 for Fremont. 

The Tigers finished fourth as a team, combining for a 389. Lincoln East won the district while Lincoln Pius X took the runner-up spot. 

The Class A state tournament tees off on Monday, Oct. 11, at Norfolk Country Club in Norfolk. 

