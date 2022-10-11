Giesselmann finishes just shy of state medal

Despite a comeback effort on the back nine of the Norfolk Country Club Tuesday, Fremont sophomore Ansley Giesselmann fell just shy of claiming her first state medal.

She shot +26, 170, for the tournament, carding a +11, 83, on the second day, one stoke short of a tie for 15th place and a place on the podium.

“Not the cap to the sophomore year that she wanted, but still a cap to a really good season,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

Giesselmann kept herself in medal contention with a steady performance in the final nine holes of the tournament.

The sophomore rattled off seven-straight pars on the backside, bookended by bogeys on the 10th and 18th, to shoot +2, 38, in the final nine holes. Giesselmann opened the day with a +9, 45, on the front side.

“She held it together on the back nine and really came back and strung a bunch of pars together and made a run at a medal,” Burg said.

A year ago, a final-day 81 was a career round Giesselmann. This fall, after medaling in all but one tournament and going as low as 77, the 83 was a bittersweet finish.

“It shows the refined skills and the work that she puts in in the offseason,” Burg said. “It’s a year round sport for her and she’s not just working on her swing, but she’s getting stronger and faster.”

Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas won the individual state title, her third consecutive win at the state tournament, with a +7, 151, tournament, holding off Lincoln East’s Elly Honnens and Columbus’ Sarah Lasso, who both shot +10, 154.

Lincoln Southwest won the team title for the fourth time in the last five years, shooting +69, 645, as a team. Lincoln East finished runner-up at +79, 655.