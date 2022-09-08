Giesselmann runner-up at Gator Invite

Fremont's Ansley Giesselmann has matched her career-low again this fall.

The sophomore shot a +5, 77, to finish runner-up at the Gator Invite Thursday at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.

"This was the first time where she didn't get off to good start," said Fremont coach Matt Burg. "The ability to withstand that adversity is another example of how she has matured from last year."

The sophomore, starting on the backside, had bogeys on three of the first four holes. A double bogey on the 16th would be the low-point for the afternoon.

Following the double, Giesselmann went par-birdie-par to close the backside at four-over.

She turned in eight pars on the front side with just one bogey - on the par four third hole - to enter the clubhouse with a 77.

Her low round, bested only by Elkhorn North's defending Class B state champion Julia Karmazin's 74, helped the Tigers to a third place finish in the team standings.

As a group, Fremont shot 388 as a group, trailing winner Elkhorn North's 370 and runner-up Beatrice's 372.

"Today's round, the course was playing a little bit tougher with the wind," Burg said. "That makes it a tough course."

Emma Benson carded an 89, shooting 44 on the front side and 45 on the back.

"She's been consistent, no big numbers," Burg said. "She's not making a ton of birdies, but she's not making a lot of others. It's a lot of pars, a lot of bogeys.

Rounding out the team score was a 107 from Mara Huss and a 115 from Brynne McDermott. Haylee Bates also shot a 121 for the Tigers.