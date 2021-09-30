Giesselmann secures all-conference medal

Fremont freshman Ansley Giesselmann is one for one in medaling at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament, finishing 11th in her first conference meet.

Giesselmann shot a +11, 83, to secure a top 15 finish in one of the most competitive fields in recent memory.

Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X won the individual title with a one-over 73. Lincoln Southwest won the team title, combining to shoot at +27, 315.

Emma Benson earned a top 25 finish for the Tigers, carding a +22, 93, to finish 22nd.

Maddie Wusk shot a 110 and both Miriam Huss and Zoey Kallio finished at 120.

Fremont will compete against Lincoln Pius X, Omaha South, Papillion-La Vista and Lincoln East at Holmes Golf Course Monday in the Class A District 3 tournament.

