Giesselmann secures all-conference medal
  • Updated
FRE_092421_FHS GG.jpg

Fremont's Ansley Giesselmann watch her drive during a competition earlier this fall. The Tigers freshman finished in a tie for ninth Thursday at the Spartan Invitational.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont freshman Ansley Giesselmann is one for one in medaling at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament, finishing 11th in her first conference meet.

Giesselmann shot a +11, 83, to secure a top 15 finish in one of the most competitive fields in recent memory.

Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X won the individual title with a one-over 73. Lincoln Southwest won the team title, combining to shoot at +27, 315.

Emma Benson earned a top 25 finish for the Tigers, carding a +22, 93, to finish 22nd.

Maddie Wusk shot a 110 and both Miriam Huss and Zoey Kallio finished at 120.

Fremont will compete against Lincoln Pius X, Omaha South, Papillion-La Vista and Lincoln East at Holmes Golf Course Monday in the Class A District 3 tournament.

