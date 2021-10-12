Giesselmann shoots career-best on final day of state tournament

NORFOLK – Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann wrapped up her stellar freshman campaign with a +9, 81, to move up nine spots on the second day of the Class A State Tournament Tuesday.

Junior Emma Benson also moved up on the second day of the tournament, shaving off 12 strokes from her first round score to shoot a +27, 99.

“Day two went better for both of them,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “Emma came out and had a better start today. There were a lot of nerves yesterday for Ansley to start out and she came today and was just more relaxed.”

Giesselmann got off to a hot start on the day, picking up a birdie on the second hole and was just one-over at after five holes.

The par five sixth proved to be the freshman’s bane for a second day in-a-row, carding an eight on the hole after shooting a seven on it the day prior during her +17, 89, opening round.

“I naturally play a draw and that hole sets up for a fade and it’s just a tough hole with the approach shot having a big tree on the right hand side of the green,” Giesselmann said.

She ended the front side with a birdie, making the turn at +5, 41.

“After that triple on six and a bogie on that short par three (seventh), to bounce back with a birdie, that got me going on the back nine,” Giesselmann said.

Giesselmann recorded nothing larger than a bogie on the backside, notching her third birdie of the afternoon on the par three 14th.

Her 81 is the lowest round she posted this fall.

Giesselmann was the second-highest finishing freshman at the tournament and was one of just four first-year players to make the cut for the final tournament of the fall. She finished five strokes off from medaling in one of the lowest scoring Class A state tournaments in history.

“Sometimes I am a little too harsh on myself with how I am playing, but top 25 freshman year is pretty good,” Giesselmann said.

Her two day score of +26, 170, would have garnered a state placement in all but one state tournament between 2011 and 2019.

“To come out here and finish top 25, which was her goal as a freshman, that’s a really good starting point to a really bright future,” Burg said.

Benson turned in an improved scorecard on the second day of the tournament, finishing at +66, 200, after an opening round 111.

The junior netted her lone birdie of the afternoon on the par four first hole – her 10th of the day after teeing off on the backside.

Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas ran away with the individual title, going three under on the second day to finish -8, 136, for the tournament to break her own state record for lowest winning score by four strokes.

Lincoln Southwest captured the team title at +51, 627 as a team – the second lowest record team score after 36-holes in history. Lincoln East finished runner-up, edging out Millard North by a stroke at 652.

Bergan wraps up fall

The Knights turned in their final scorecards of the fall with Jocelyn Kumm pacing Bergan for a second-straight day.

Three of the four Bergan golfers recorded a birdie during their round.

Kumm recorded a 98, trimming off nine strokes from her day one tally to finish in a tie for 39th place.

She notched her first birdie of the tournament on the par four seventh.

Olivia Fedde knocked off a dozen strokes from her opening round score to shoot a 104, finishing in a tie for 63rd.

Fedde’s only birdie of the day came on the par three eighth hole.

Olivia Prauner knocked in a birdie as well during her round, finishing the day a 113 to tie for 69th place.

Ellie Sendgraff improved 16 strokes on day two, carding a 123 to wrap up her first season of golf.

Bergan finished 14th in the team standings, combining for a 911 team score.

Columbus Scotus Cecilia Arndt captured the individual state title with a +13, 157 while Broke Bow edged out Scotus in the team standings to team home the team prize.

