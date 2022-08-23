Giesselmann wins individual medalist honor at Norfolk Trinagular

Two meets into her sophomore year, Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann has broken 80 twice—a feat she came close to achieving as a freshman, but never did.

Giesselmann shot a +5, 77, at the Norfolk Country Club to run away with the Norfolk Triangular Monday.

“A 77 two meets in-a-row and this one might be a little more impressive just because of the difficult of the course,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

Giesselmann’s best round as a freshman came at the Norfolk Country Club, shooting an 81 in the final round of the Class A state tournament.

She bettered that on the same course Monday.

“It was a round where she didn’t feel like she hit it the best, but she was consistent enough and made a few putts,” Burg said.

She shot 40 on the front side then came in on a 37 to take the individual medalist honor by three strokes.

Fremont finished third as a team with a score of 450 behind Norfolk’s 407 and Columbus’ 389.

Rounding out the Fremont team score was Brynne McDermott with a 120, Zoey Kallio with a 125 and Mara Huss shooting a 128.

Emma Benson, Fremont’s No. 2 golfer, had to withdraw from the tournament.

Haylee Bates won the JV individual medalist honor with a 113.