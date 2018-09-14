NORFOLK -- Fremont High School recorded its best team score since Week 1 of the season Thursday at the Norfolk Invitational.
The Tigers shot a 402 and finished 12th in a quality field at the Norfolk Country Club. Lincoln Southwest won the event with a 348 while Omaha Marian was the runner-up with 349. Millard North was third at 357.
"I was really encouraged by our team's finish today," Fremont coach Matt Burg said. "This meet included all of the teams currently in the top 10 of Class A girls golf, with the exception of North Platte. A 12th-place finish in this field was impressive."
Burg said the Tigers' goal -- like it is every meet -- was shoot 400 or better.
"To shoot 402 on a difficult course just shows that we are making positive strides at the correct time in the season," he said.
Kate Strickland of Lincoln Southwest was the meet medalist with a 76. Aspen Luebbe of Columbus was the runner-up with a 78. Mackenzee Holloway of Papillion-La Vista was third with a 79.
Lauren Gifford led the Tigers by shooting a 97 (51-46).
"It was really good to see Lauren get a score under 100 for the first time this season," Burg said. "She has been so close. I'm hoping now that she has broken that barrier, she can continue this solid play right through districts."
Georgia Witte (52-49) and Avery Gossett (52-49) shot a 101 apiece. Emmma Witte (50-53) was at 103 while Chloe Miller (54-51) was at 105.
"I was really proud of the way the entire team competed today," Burg said. "The focus that they approached the course with today is what it will take to get us back here."
The Tigers will return to the Norfolk Country Club Sept. 27 for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. The Class A state meet is also scheduled Oct. 8-9.
"We'll be back for the HAC meet and hopefully the state golf tournament after that," Burg said. "Getting to see the course today should be a benefit down the road."
The Tigers will compete Thursday in the Lincoln East Invitational at Mahoney Golf Course.