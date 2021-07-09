Gifford, Sorensen homer as FSB Seniors topple Norfolk

The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors got out of an offensive rut with a pair of run-rule wins over Norfolk Thursday.
Post 20 dismantled Norfolk 9-1 in game one then came back with a 14-1 win in game two with both games going five innings.
The wins snap a three-game losing skid and sets First State Bank’s record at 14-11.
FSB 9, Norfolk 1
Post 20 took advantage of a Norfolk error in the top of the first to get the offense going. Dawson Glause took two bases on the lead-off error then came into score on a passed ball.
Norfolk’s lone run of the game came in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of Landon Mueller loading the bases via a hit by pitch, a single and a walk.
A wild pitch allowed Norfolk to match Fremont on the scoreboard.
Mueller settled in after the opening frame, going all five innings while allowing just four hits and striking out five.
First State Bank regained the lead in the top of the second, stringing together three-straight singles to load the bases for Carter Sintek notched the fourth single of the frame for an RBI.
Post 20 extended its one run lead with a trio of runs in the fourth inning.
Sintek delivered a double to score Glause, who reached on a double of his own. Camden McKenzie followed with a two-RBI single to set the score at 5-1.
First State Bank took advantage of two errors and two free passes to plate four runs in the top of the fifth.
McKenzie, who finished 2-for-3 with four RBI, delivered the game-winning blow with a two-run single up the middle to set the final score at 9-1.
First State Bank tallied 12 hits in the win.
FSB 14, Norfolk 1
Post 20 kept its offense rolling into the second game of the doubleheader, putting up nine runs in the first half inning.
Three walks and an error loaded the bases then brought in the first run of the game for Fremont.
Sam Gifford cleared the bases with a grand slam to left, giving First State Bank a 5-0 advantage five batters into the game.
Glause extended the lead with an RBI double after a walk and an error put two more runners aboard.
Jax Sorensen blasted the second homer of the inning, sending a three-run shot over the left field fence to push the lead to 9-0.
Julius Cortes provided the next big blast, launching a bases-loaded double into left for a pair of runs in the top of the second.
Sorensen finished off the scoring in the frame with a sacrifice fly, setting FSB’s lead at 12-1.
First State Bank finished its scoring barrage in the third, tacking on two more runs. Ryan Winter secured a two-out single to plate a run in the inning.
Sintek went all five innings on the mound, allowing just one hit while striking out 11.
FSB Juniors fall to Gretna
The First State Bank Post 20 Juniors fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a 9-2 loss to Gretna Thursday.
Gretna scored six runs in the first and two in the second to stake out an unconquerable lead.
Jariel Ortiz launched a solo blast in the bottom of the third for FSB’s first run of the day.
Both sides tacked on a run in the fifth.
Post 20’s run came on a Jackson Cyza triple, scoring Colin Ridder.
FSB Reserve shuts out Omaha Central
Charlie Richmond threw seven innings of three-hit baseball as the First State Bank Post 20 Reserve team beat Omaha Central 5-0 Wednesday.
Richmond struck out seven while issuing just three hits and a pair of walks.
A pair of doubles from Landon Lamson and Logan Eggen produced three runs for Fremont in the top of the first.
Eggen, who finished 2-for-2 on the day, added another RBI to his collection with a sacrifice fly in the third to extend the Reserves lead to 4-1.
Lamson drove in the fifth run with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.