Gifford, Sorensen homer as FSB Seniors topple Norfolk

Sintek delivered a double to score Glause, who reached on a double of his own. Camden McKenzie followed with a two-RBI single to set the score at 5-1.

First State Bank took advantage of two errors and two free passes to plate four runs in the top of the fifth.

McKenzie, who finished 2-for-3 with four RBI, delivered the game-winning blow with a two-run single up the middle to set the final score at 9-1.

First State Bank tallied 12 hits in the win.

FSB 14, Norfolk 1

Post 20 kept its offense rolling into the second game of the doubleheader, putting up nine runs in the first half inning.

Three walks and an error loaded the bases then brought in the first run of the game for Fremont.

Sam Gifford cleared the bases with a grand slam to left, giving First State Bank a 5-0 advantage five batters into the game.

Glause extended the lead with an RBI double after a walk and an error put two more runners aboard.

Jax Sorensen blasted the second homer of the inning, sending a three-run shot over the left field fence to push the lead to 9-0.