Gifford tosses perfect game, Gossett smashes walk-off homer in back-to-back wins for Bergan

Bergan’s Sam Gifford was perfect Saturday afternoon.
The senior recorded 12 strikeouts on the way to a perfect game in a 10-0 win by the Knights over Omaha Bryant.
The first eight batters Gifford saw all went down on strikeouts.
A string of three straight ground ball outs separated another four-straight batters striking out to end the game.
The Knights gave Gifford all the offense he would need in the bottom of the first, plating eight runs.
The first six Bergan batters reached base including four straight singles that led to a 4-0 lead.
Hunter Mueller drove in the lone run of the second inning with an RBI triple to right field.
Bergan tacked on the 10th run in the fourth inning, allowing Gifford to end the game early.
Bergan followed up Saturday’s performance with a 12-2 win over Gross Catholic Monday.
The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, as Gross tagged starter Landon Mueller for a two-RBI single with the bases loaded.
Landon Mueller settled in after allowing the pair of runs, tossing a complete game without another run allowed.
The Knights took the lead for good in the third, scoring three runs.
Four straight singles tied the game at 2-2.
A ground ball off the bat of Gifford pushed across the third run of the frame.
Bergan’s big inning came in the fourth as the Knights exploded for six runs.
Dawson Glause got the party started with a one-out triple. A single by Carter Sintek scored Glause.
The Knights drew three-straight walks to load the bases and then bring in a pair of runs.
Hunter Mueller drove in a pair of runs with a ground ball up the middle to set the score at 8-6.
A walk reloaded the bases before Jax Sorensen wore a pitch to score the sixth run of the frame.
Quinn Gossett ended the night early with a walk-off three-run home run to left, scoring Sintek and Cal Janke, who both reached on singles.
Bergan moves to 11-5 on the year with the win.
In the most recent Class A rankings released by the Lincoln Journal Star, the Knights fell back three spots to No. 6.
Bergan will start a string of four games in five days Tuesday, traveling to Lincoln Northeast at 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Journal Star Rankings
Class A (Rec.) Pvs. 1. Millard South (23-4) 2
2. Bellevue West (21-2) 1
3. Millard West (19-8) 4
4. Lincoln East (16-6) 6
5. Millard North (15-7) 8
6. Archbishop Bergan (10-5) 3
7. Papillion-La Vista South (15-6) 9
8. Omaha Westside (16-10) 5
9. Lincoln Southwest (14-9) 7
10. Lincoln Southeast (12-9) -
Contenders: Papillion-La Vista, Creighton Prep, Elkhorn South, Lincoln Pius X.