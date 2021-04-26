Gifford tosses perfect game, Gossett smashes walk-off homer in back-to-back wins for Bergan

Bergan’s Sam Gifford was perfect Saturday afternoon.

The senior recorded 12 strikeouts on the way to a perfect game in a 10-0 win by the Knights over Omaha Bryant.

The first eight batters Gifford saw all went down on strikeouts.

A string of three straight ground ball outs separated another four-straight batters striking out to end the game.

The Knights gave Gifford all the offense he would need in the bottom of the first, plating eight runs.

The first six Bergan batters reached base including four straight singles that led to a 4-0 lead.

Hunter Mueller drove in the lone run of the second inning with an RBI triple to right field.

Bergan tacked on the 10th run in the fourth inning, allowing Gifford to end the game early.

Bergan followed up Saturday’s performance with a 12-2 win over Gross Catholic Monday.

The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, as Gross tagged starter Landon Mueller for a two-RBI single with the bases loaded.

Landon Mueller settled in after allowing the pair of runs, tossing a complete game without another run allowed.