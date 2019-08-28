Jackson Gilfry spent his summer helping the First State Bank Seniors win the American Legion state baseball championship, but he didn't neglect football.
The morning after FSB won the American Division state title at Omaha Creighton Prep, Gilfry was in the Fremont Bergan weight room recording a personal best of 335 pounds in the squat.
"I just woke up the next day and knew I had to keep working," the 6-0, 160-pound senior said. "I've got more things to do."
Bergan coach Seth Mruz said it wasn't surprising that Gilfry showed up to lift the morning after the championship.
"He is all-in here on everything he does here and he wants to be successful," Mruz said. "He is not a super big or strong kid, but he maximizes every single piece of his potential."
Gilfry was the second-leading receiver for the Knights in 2018 as they advanced to the Class C-2 state playoffs. He caught 20 passes for 416 yards and seven touchdowns as Bergan finished 6-4.
"I felt like we had a good season, but I definitely felt like it could've been better," Gilfry said. "I think we'll come out and play hard and try to have a better year."
Gilfry joined the Knights last year after attending Millard West High School. His father, Jeremy, was a multi-sport athlete at Bergan before going on to a solid career as a receiver at Midland University.
"I kind of wanted to have a fresh start," Gilfry said. "My dad was always telling me to go to Bergan so I finally did and it worked out for me."
Gilfry said students and teachers at his new school welcomed him right away.
"I think I adjusted pretty fast," Gilfry said. "Within the first week I knew about everyone in school."
Although leading receiver Eli Herink graduate in May, the Knights return several key offensive players, including quarterback Jake Ridder, running back Ethan Villwok, sophomore receiver/back Koa McIntyre and Gilfry.
"We have a lot of weapons this year," Gilfry said. "Ethan is an amazing running back and Jake is back. We also have some new kids coming in. I feel like our offense could be very dangerous this year."
Gilfry got to see some of those weapons at work during Bergan's 7-on-7 games during the summer.
"I thought our summer went pretty well," Gilfry said. "I think we have pretty good leadership on this team."
Gilfry will also play either cornerback or safety on defense for the Knights. He recorded 29 tackles last fall, including 19 solo stops and returned a fumble for a touchdown. He also averaged 16.8 yards as a punt returner and 16.6 yards on kickoff returns.
"I like being a (kick) returner," Gilfry said. "I love getting the ball and trying to make plays."
Gilfry made his share of big plays for the FSB baseball squad. He was the lead-off hitter for Coach Jeff Hayden and led the team in stolen bases. The state title only whetted his appetite for what the Bergan football team could accomplish. He is hoping to nab at least 15 touchdown passes and help the Knights march deep into the postseason.
"I think we'll be better than we were last year," he said. "I want to win the whole thing and I bet everyone else would say that, too."