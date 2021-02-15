Gilmore, Miller win district titles for Arlington

Hunter Gilmore and Josh Miller continued to dominate as the pair of Arlington wrestlers claimed district titles at the Class C District 1 meet Saturday.

Gilmore dominated the 145lbs field, securing two first period pins and an 18-2 technical fall in the semifinals to earn his spot in Omaha.

Miller (170) had one match go beyond the first period—the championship bout.

In the finals, Miller bested Tre Daro of David City with a 6-0 decision to remain unbeaten for the year.

Joining Gilmore and Miller in Omaha is Trevor Cooley (126), who finished third.

Cooley won his consolation semifinals match with a pin in the second period to secure a spot at state, then finished off the day with a 6-2 decision win over David City’s Ethan Zegers to claim bronze.

Trey Hill (106) and Will Eppenbaugh (152) both reached the consolation semifinals, but lost in the heartbreak round.

The Class C tournament begins at 5 p.m. Friday under the new configuration with the quarterfinals and the first and second round of wrestlebacks.