All around the Fremont girls tennis teams are signs of construction.

Half of their courts are now leveled to make way for a new school building. Behind them, Appleget Field lacks the field portion of its name as heavy machinery returns the dirt back to its rightful spot.

“The girls don’t bat an eye at this stuff any more,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby. “We know it’s going to be loud everyday at practice, there’s going to be dirt flying around and we’re just going to make the best of it.”

The Tigers are donning their own form of hard hats and protective vests—in the case of Thursday’s season-opening dual against Lincoln North Star, it was beanies and jackets to deal with the bitter spring winds—to build off of back-to-back seasons of state medals coming back to Fremont.

“There’s progress going on all around us with all this construction, but we’re hoping for progress on the court too,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.

Fremont lost its season opener against the Gators 6-3.

“I think we’re starting to get a feel where people are going to fit in varsity wise,” Justin Bigsby said.

The line-up the Tigers rolled out Thursday against North Star featured a combination of the two Tigers with state medals.

Seniors Abbie Bigsby and Rebecca Baker joined forces at No. 1 doubles, a pairing Fremont is hoping nets the pair their second state medal.

“Experience is a big thing in tennis,” Justin Bigsby said.

Abbie Bigsby earned an individual medal as a sophomore while Baker was a part of last year’s sixth place finish at No. 2 doubles.

“Abby and Becca have never played doubles together, so there is still that learning curve there, but both have experience playing on the second day of state,” Justin Bigsby said.

The duo are 1-0 on the year after beating the Gators’ Ava and Elena Simpson 8-4.

Abbie Bigsby also won her No. 3 singles match 8-1 over Ava Simpson.

Baker dropped her No. 4 singles match 8-2.

At the top of the Tigers singles line-up card were a pair of sophomores in Nora Pentel and Kate Denker.

Pentel moved up to the No. 1 spot for opening day after spending last year as the No. 2 singles player as a freshman with Bigsby putting her attention on the No. 1 doubles match. She lost 8-4 against Jenna Phan.

Denker turned in an 8-6 win at No. 2 singles.

The pair of second-year players linked up at No. 3 doubles, falling 8-5.

The No. 5 and No. 6 singles spots are still mostly up for grabs, Justin Bigsby said with four players—seniors Bethany Miller and McKenzie Thayer along junior Mia Fischer and Bryleigh Hofer—all still competing to see who takes which spot.

On Thursday, it was Hofer in the No. 5 singles spot and Fischer in the No. 6 hole. Both lost their matches 8-4.

Fischer and Thayer grouped up for No. 2 doubles, falling 8-1.

Fremont returns to action at 3 p.m. Friday, hosting Grand Island.