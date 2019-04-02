The Fremont High girls tennis team blanked Blair in a dual Tuesday afternoon at the FHS tennis complex.
The Tigers won six singles matches and three doubles matches for the 9-0 win.
“We got off to a good start in our singles matches. We talked about being the aggressor today, and we were able to do that,” Fremont head coach Jeremy Larsen said. “From top to bottom, everyone played really well.”
Lexie Glosser defeated Cassie Meader 8-4 at No. 1 singles. Anna Baskova won 8-1 at No. 2 singles over Abby O’Brien and Elise Patchen swept Meaghan Livermore 8-0 at No. 3 singles.
“Anna played a really nice match. She placed the ball really well and made it difficult on her opponent,” Larsen said. “The momentum from singles carried over into doubles.”
Rounding out singles action for FHS were by Miah Vakiner, Hannah Wilson and Tawnie Escamilla. Vakiner and Wilson each won by a score of 8-3 and Escamilla won 8-2.
Patchen and Wilson teamed up to win their No. 1 doubles match 8-2 over Laura Dutton and Livermore.
“Elise and Hannah did a great job of utilizing the whole court,” Larsen said. “Their opponents tried to take away the middle of the court and we responded well with hitting down the alley.
Vakiner and Glosser earned an 8-4 win over Ava Rech and Michaela Diehm at No. 2 doubles and Escamilla and Payton Eyler defeated Ashley Clarke and O’Brien 8-3 at No. 3 doubles.
“Miah and Lexie faced a bit of adversity early in their match. They were able to regain momentum in the middle of the match before pulling away,” Larsen said. “Payton and Tawnie were really strong at the net during their victory.”