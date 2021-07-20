Glause, Benson's pitching performances lead First State Bank to A6 title

"It’s kind of a weird thing, you come up and you know you have to win two games, but it almost feels like there is less pressure on you that you can’t lose two games," Hayden said.

Seven shutout innings from Glause and a solo shot by McKenzie provided to be the answer as First State Bank claimed a 5-0 victory in the first game of the day.

Glause shutdown the Dragons compiling nine strikeouts while allowing just four hits.

"Knowing that we had a state tournament that we were eligibility for, we talked a little bit before the game if we were in a situation where we could limit pitches, maybe we take a look at that, but it got to a point where there was no reason to do that because he just kept on going," Hayden said.

Post 20 got the only offense it would need in the top of the second with McKenzie sending the 1-1 pitch over the 325’ sign in left field for a solo home run.

Fremont doubled its lead in the top of the third.

Walks to Ryan Winter and Glause sandwiched Conner Richmond reaching on an error to set up Post 20 with the bases loaded.

Jax Sorensen came through with an RBI sacrifice fly for the lone run of the frame.